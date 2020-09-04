Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady and his new teammate, running back Leonard Fournette, had a hilarious exchange on Twitter. The interaction came days after Fournette was signed to a one-year deal by the Buccaneers following his surprise release by the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he played for three years and emerged as one of the league’s best ball carriers. In a tweet, Fournette posted an edited video of him, Brady, and head coach Bruce Arians with the caption “Hey guys quick update met a new friend @TomBrady and also have a great coach @BruceArians.” Fournette’s tweet immediately got a response from Brady, who replied with a GIF of him smiling, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.

Brady certainly has a reason to smile with Fournette’s arrival as he just tallied 1,152 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games for the Jaguars last season. In addition to his bevy of wideouts in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Brady can also have a potential target in Fournette, who caught 76 passes for 522 yards last season. The Buccaneers beat the Patriots to the punch in signing Fournette, who was the Jaguars’ fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Patriots were earlier tabbed by betting odds as a co-favorite to sign Fournette, along with the Chicago Bears. However, Mike Giardi of NFL Media said the Patriots were not interested in signing Fournette as their depth chart is currently loaded with Sony Michel, Damien Harris, Rex Burkhead, and James White.

Fans urge Patriots to sign Peterson

The Washington Football Team made a shocking move on Friday as they cut veteran running back Adrian Peterson despite being their rushing leader in the last two seasons with 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns. In his career, the 35-year-old Peterson has rushed for 14,216 yards, good for fifth on the NFL's career list behind Barry Sanders, who leads him by 1,053 yards.

Peterson also ranks fourth with 111 rushing touchdowns. Despite his release, Peterson said he intends to continue playing. With the latest development, fans see the Patriots as a perfect destination for Peterson. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is known for signing veteran players and making the most of out them as they reach the latter part of their playing career.

Per a report by Ricky Doyle of the New England Sports Network, Twitter is inundated with calls for the Patriots to sign Peterson, who is known as a power runner and a seven-time Pro Bowler.

Ex-Patriots linebacker backs Peterson to New England

Even former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich said his former team could go after Peterson and use him as an early-down back. “I know he’s older now, but look, I wouldn’t put it past a team like the Patriots — who need an early-down back — to go after a guy like him,” Ninkovich said on ESPN’s “Get Up.” Ninkovich believes Peterson has enough juice left in the tank to contribute to any team that will give him the opportunity to play. “So don’t put it past New England.

They need an early-down — a first- and second-down — back,” he added.