Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady welcomed running back Leonard Fournette after the latter signed his one-year contract with the team on Sunday, as confirmed by the team’s official website. Fournette joined the Buccaneers after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars after a three-year stint that made him one of the upcoming star rushers in the NFL. The Jaguars were hoping to make Fournette one of the cornerstones of their offense after taking him fourth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. However, things did not go as planned as the Jaguars decided to release Fournette days before the start of the regular season.

After his contract signing, Fournette posted a photo of him with the 43-year-old Brady on his Twitter account, with the caption “Me & Tom Brady like Ace and Mitch.”

Instead of focusing on the signing, Brady fans took notice of the veteran quarterback’s throwing hand, which is full of highly visible veins. Twitter user @BCE684 was the first one who noticed Brady’s hand, replying to Fournette’s tweet with “What's up with his hand?” together with a zoomed-in photo of the quarterback’s hand.

Fan remembers incident involving Brady’s hand

Another user @FrogmanRecovery said he zoomed in on the photo, adding that “Dudes been through a lot with his throwing hand.

It got caught in Berkheads helmet at practice before a playoff game. Dude had staples and sh-t.” He was obviously referring to the incident during the New England Patriots practice where Brady’s throwing hand entangled with the helmet of running back Rex Burkhead before their 2017 AFC Championship clash with the Jaguars.

Earlier, it was reported that the hand injury almost ended Brady’s career, but he overcame the challenge and led the Patriots to victory over the Jaguars and a spot in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

User @theinsvnity chimed in on the discussion, commenting “It’s called vascularity, highly visible veins due to low body fat and muscle definition.

Doesn’t surprise me Brady got pretty built hands.”

It’s called vascularity, highly visible veins due to low body fat and muscle definition



Another user @matty_delude96 described Brady's hand as "The Hand of A Goat", referring to the quarterback's status as the greatest of all time (GOAT) while @Holli_Rox said "seriously, folks. DaVinci designed Tom Brady" alongside a photo of Brady's hand and the hand of Michaelangelo's "David" sculpture.

Fournette to wear No. 28

Fournette wore No.

27 during his stint with the Jaguars but the said number was not available with the Buccaneers as it is used by fellow rusher Ronald Jones. So the Buccaneers gave Fournette No. 28, which was previously used by former Tampa Bay star rusher Warrick Dunn. Fournette will provide Brady with another potential target as he is known as a dual-threat rusher. In his three years with the Jaguars, Fournette caught 134 passes for 1,009 yards and two scores. Earlier, Fournette posted an edited video of him, Brady and head coach Bruce Arians to confirm reports that he will join the Buccaneers. Last season, he ran the ball 265 times for 1,152 yards and three touchdowns. The Patriots were earlier tabbed as favorite to land Fournette, but eventually decided to decline the opportunity as their backfield is loaded with Sony Michel, Damien Harris, Burkhead, and James White.