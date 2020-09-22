Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees made history in Week 1 when they became the first 40-plus-year-old starting quarterbacks who faced off in a game in NFL history. Also, Brady and Brees are battling for several all-time passing records, including passing yards and passing touchdowns. As of now, the 41-year-old Brees leads the pack with 77,888 passing yards and 550 passing touchdowns while Brady is not far behind with 75,027 yards and 544 passing touchdowns. This season, many expect a tight battle between Brady’s Buccaneers and Brees’ Saints for the NFC North supremacy.

Both teams are tied at 1-1 following the Buccaneers’ 31-17 win over the Carolina Panthers and the Saints’ 34-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The 43-year-old Brady bounced back from a disappointing performance against the Saints by completing completed 23 of 35 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown with an interception against the Panthers.

Brees, for his part, went 26-of-38 for 312 yards and a touchdown with an interception against the Raiders. While Brees’ performance was decent for his age, a Pro Football Focus (PFF) analyst saw differently. In an interview on The DA Show with Damon Amendolara on CBS Sports Radio, PFF analyst Bruce Gradkowski said he saw in a drop-off in Brees’ ability in his performance against the Raiders.

Analyst questions Brees’ physical condition

Against the Raiders, Gradkowski said Brees only had one 20-plus yards downfield, adding that he was surprised that the veteran quarterback did not push the ball more downfield when they were down. “You have to question how is he feeling physically?” Gradkowski said.

The analyst said he’s already concerned about Brees during his Week 1 performance against Brady’s Buccaneers. Gradkowski said the older Brady can still sling it around the yard while Brees looked like he’s closer to the end of his career. “Your right shoulder, when it’s not feeling the greatest, it’s tough,” Gradkowski explained.

Brady looking good

In the Buccaneers’ win over the Panthers, Gradkowski observed that Brady’s arm looked better than Brees. “I could just tell the way the ball is coming out of their hand. Brady right now looks strong,” said Gradkowski, adding that Brady is looking good. As of now, Gradkowski said Brady’s only issue with his teammates is miscommunications and getting on the same page with his receivers. “It takes some time to process it in live-action. But I think they’ll pick up some steam,” he said.

Brady speaks about first win with Bucs

Brady, in an interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio, said the team is going to be building all season following their win over the Panthers. Without the benefit of an offseason program and preseason games, Brady said the team is playing catch up on the field and learning from each game.

“It’s going to take us a little bit of time, and we’re going to work our ass off to get it right," said Brady, per the Tampa Bay Times.