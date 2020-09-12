Retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is convinced that his once-fiercest rival Tom Brady will succeed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “I think he’s going to do great,” said Manning, who retired in 2016 after winning two Super Bowl rings with the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos. According to a report by Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, Manning said Brady is excited to suit up for the Buccaneers after a 20-year stint with the New England Patriots. Manning also said Buccaneers' head coach Bruce Arians and quarterbacks mentor Clyde Christensen are all excited to have Brady on the team because of his leadership skills.

While the 43-year-old Brady’s interaction with his new team was limited by the pandemic, Manning believes that the veteran quarterback will deliver. “If anybody can handle that, it’s going to be Tom,” Manning said of Brady. The two legendary quarterbacks faced off 17 times, with Brady getting the upper hand with an 11-6 record. Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers in the offseason following a two-decade stint with the Patriots.

Brady eyes Super Bowl with Bucs

Brady, who won six Super Bowl rings with the Patriots, is trying to match Manning’s accomplishment – leading two different teams to Super Bowl victories. Manning played 13 years for the Colts before having a four-year run with the Broncos, capping it with a victory in Super Bowl 50 over Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers.

With all the talent surrounding him, Brady has a huge chance of matching Manning’s accomplishment. Brady has Pro Bowl wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight ends Rob Gronkowski and OJ Howard as targets. The Buccaneers also have running backs Ronald Jones, LeSean McCoy, and Leonard Fournette to gain ground yards and serve as possible receiving options for Brady if needed.

During his time with the Patriots, Brady is known for targeting running backs, like James White.

Brady, Brees make history on Sunday

Brady will have his official first start as a Buccaneer when they take on the New Orleans Saints and their veteran quarterback, 41-year-old, Drew Brees. According to NFL Research, it will be the first time in league history that two quarterbacks with ages 40 above will face off.

Brees has 18 Week 1 starts while Brady is a close second with 17. Brees also has 39 touchdown passes in Week 1 while Brady has 37. Between the two battle-grizzled veterans, they have a combined 151,987 passing yards and 1,088 passing touchdowns. Brees is the all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns with 77,416 and 547, respectively. Brady is second in passing touchdowns with 541 and 74,571 passing yards, but he might not catch Brees especially if the latter continues playing. When he starts on Sunday, Brees will join Brady as the only two quarterbacks to have played 20 or more seasons with two or fewer teams.