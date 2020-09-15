Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spoke about the team’s 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints in their season-opener on Sunday. During an interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio, the 43-year-old Brady admitted that it was a tough flight back to Tampa Bay after suffering the defeat. Brady said on Wednesday, the loss would fuel the team with a sense of urgency to make the necessary improvements for their Week 2 clash against the Carolina Panthers. “It’s one loss. We’ve got to learn from it and we’ve got to move on and try to play better football next week,” Brady said, per a report by Christopher Price of Boston.com.

In his first game as a Buccaneer, Brady completed 23 of 36 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown by Janoris Jenkins. Brady also provided an early highlight with his new team as he ran for a score in their opening drive during Sunday’s historic game between the two oldest starting quarterbacks in NFL history.

Brady shuts down Super Bowl talk

Gray mentioned that Brady, in his 20-year tenure with the New England Patriots, lost his season-opener three times, in 2017, 2014, and 2003, but the team eventually went to the Super Bowl. However, Brady shut down the early talk about Super Bowl, saying “we’re early in the season". He added that Super Bowl is the farthest thing from his mind right now, with Round 2 coming up against the Panthers.

“There’s going to be Round 2 and we lost Round 1. That means we’ve got to be better in Round 2,” said Brady, stressing that the team must be learning from their mistakes in Round 1 and build on the aspects where they performed well. Brady emphasized that football is not an easy sport and it provides a different environment during training and actual games.

“Ultimately, you get to play under real circumstances, and you go out there and see where you measure up,” he said. During his interview, Brady admitted that he’s still a work in progress as he is still adjusting to the system of head coach Bruce Arians. However, Brady said this will not prevent the team from learning from each other and developing as the season goes along.

“We’re not going to take our foot off the gas pedal. We’re going to go out there and correct our mistakes,” Brady promised.

Godwin confident about Brady’s offense

Earlier, Arians blamed the two interceptions on Brady but later clarified himself, saying the first one was a result of a miscommunication between the veteran quarterback and wide receiver Mike Evans. But for Chris Godwin, it’s unfair to put all the blame on Brady, saying players need to be better individually and collectively. The Pro Bowler Godwin was the Buccaneers’ top receiver against the Saints with six catches for 79 yards. Godwin is confident that Brady will be better in their upcoming game and the team will try to be better around him as well.

We’ll all be better moving forward because we going to learn from these mistakes,” said Godwin, per a report by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.