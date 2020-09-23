The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to make it two wins in a row when they take on the winless Denver Broncos on Sunday. Days before their clash, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio praised Buccaneers’ 43-year-old quarterback Tom Brady in his regular news conference with the media. “He's one of the smartest quarterbacks that's ever played,” Fangio said of Brady, who captured his first win as a Buccaneer with a 31-17 triumph over the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. “He looks pretty damn good to me, still,” the head coach added. Based on his first two games with the Buccaneers, Fangio said Brady is doing fine, and he expects him to get better as the season goes along.

“I see a lot of the same guy. He doesn’t any different to me, to be honest with you. Still got good arm strength. Obviously, strong football intelligence and recognizing things,” Fangio said. “I don’t see any major difference, except with the uniform he’s wearing,” he added. Earlier, an analyst declared that Brady still has more left in the tank compared to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who is two years younger than Brady.

Depleted Broncos to face Brady

The Broncos are winless after dropping their first two games – 16-14 to the Tennessee Titans and 26-21 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. They will face the Buccaneers with a depleted lineup, with starting quarterback Drew Lock, defensive ends Dre'Mont Jones and Demarcus Walker, wide receiver Courtland Sutton and running back Phillip Lindsay suffering injuries against the Steelers.

The Broncos are already without star linebacker Von Miller and starting cornerback A.J. Bouye. Without Miller’s pass-rushing ability, it would be easier for Brady to find his receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who is ready for Week 3 after missing their win over the Panthers due to concussion. Evans was the Buccaneers’ top receiver in Week 2, catching seven passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Buccaneer's favorite over the Broncos

The Buccaneers have entered a week as a favorite over the Broncos, who will start Jeff Driskel at quarterback with lockout for a few weeks. According to Sportsbetting.com, the Buccaneers are a six-point favorite over the Broncos, with over/under at 43.5. The money line is at -271 for the Buccaneers and +225 for the Broncos.

In Week 2, the Buccaneers covered the spread with their 14-point win over the Panthers. Brady has a losing record in Denver, going 8-9 against the Broncos during his 20-year stint with the New England Patriots. Brady has lost seven of his last 10 visits to Mile High Stadium, including three playoff losses. However, Brady is now wearing a new uniform and he doesn’t have to deal with the boisterous Denver crowd as only 5,700 fans will be allowed to watch inside the stadium.