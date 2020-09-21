After a disappointing start to the season, veteran quarterback Tom Brady recorded his first win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after beating the Carolina Panthers, 31-17, on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

The 43-year-old Brady completed 23 of 35 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown with an interception as the Buccaneers improved to 1-1 on the season. After struggling to connect in Week 1, Brady finally found wide receiver Mike Evans, who caught seven passes for 104 yards and a touchdown. Running back Leonard Fournette finally lived up to expectations in his second game with the Buccaneers after his release from the Jacksonville Jaguars, running the ball 12 times for 103 yard and two touchdowns.

Gisele Bundchen and their children were ecstatic with the veteran quarterback’s first win in Tampa Bay. Gisele earlier posted a video on Instagram where she and her children – Vivian and Benjamin – celebrating the victory while wearing Brady’s No. 12 jersey. The supermodel accompanied the video with the caption “Let’s go Bucs, let’s go papai!” Brady sent his love to his family by commenting on three hearts and the word “X infinity” on the video.

Brady satisfied with win

Days before the game, Brady raised communication issues as part of his Week 1 struggle in their 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints. After their win over the Panthers, Brady said the execution was a little bit better, but it still a long way from the team needs to be, per a report on Buccaneers.com.

“I think consistency, dependability are going to be things we really need,” said Brady, adding that “it feels good to win,” Brady added that he’s excited to watch the film and learn before they return to practice for their road game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The veteran quarterback hopes to learn from their first road loss to the Saints and to perform better against the Broncos, who dropped to 0-2 after a 26-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Head coach Bruce Arians, who earlier blamed Brady for his two interceptions against the Saints, said his veteran quarterback played outstanding against the Panthers. "His leadership on the sideline was great and he put us in the right play on a number of different audibles and played really, really well," Arians said.

Brady condoles with ex-teammate White

After the win, Brady also took the time on Twitter to condole with his former New England Patriots teammate running back James White, who missed their game against the Seattle Seahawks after his father died in a car accident on Sunday while his mother is in critical condition. Brady said he’s so heartbroken to hear the news about the tragedy involving the family of White, whom he called a great friend and forever teammate. “His parents raised an amazing son. And we are all grieving with James as he is going through this difficult time. Love you, my friend,” Brady tweeted.

So heartbroken to hear the news of the tragedy of my great friend and forever teammate @SweetFeet_White. There are few people that come into your life that do EVERYTHING the right way... — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 21, 2020