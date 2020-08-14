Despite being a newcomer with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, veteran quarterback Tom Brady got a good review from his head coach. In a report by James Palmer of NFL Network, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said he's impressed with the way Brady is going about his routine in Tampa Bay. "He's the least of my worries right now," Arians said about Brady, who signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers in the offseason.

"He's right where he needs to be," added Arians, who made Brady his top priority after the latter hit the free-agent market for the first time after a 20-year career with the New England Patriots.

In an interview with Jenna Laine of ESPN, Arians added that he "cussed out" Brady during a team walkthrough. "He did a little bit yesterday because he likes to throw the ball in walk-throughs, and we don't throw the ball in walk-throughs… but not very bad," Arians said, adding that he treats Brady as "just another guy" despite his stature as a six-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots.

On Thursday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported that Brady and the rest of the Buccaneers' quarterback roster composed of Blaine Gabbert, Ryan Griffin, and rookie Reid Sinnett, underwent some escape drills. Like other teams, the first phase of training camp has every unit working separately before the offense and defense come together on Friday.

Arians want Brady to take move live reps

According to Arians, he needs to see his quarterback take more live reps and play with pads, which they will do on Monday. "He knows what he's doing. But now the speed is going to pick up for the first time for him," said Arians. The veteran head coach is curious about how Brady processes the formation at a higher pace, so the coaching staff can determine what he knows and what he doesn't know.

"We haven't gone against our defense, and we're very complicated defensively, so it'll be a lot of fun for him," he added.

Brady quickly adjusting to a new team

From the looks of it, the 43-year-old Brady is quickly adjusting to his new team. Earlier, Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana said he expects Brady to quickly adjust to his new team's challenges, despite the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Montana said Brady is surrounded by talented new teammates and his trusted tight end Rob Gronkowski, who came out of retirement and joined the veteran quarterback in Tampa Bay. Brady threw 78 touchdown passes to Gronkowski in their nine seasons together with the Patriots. For their part, the Patriots have signed the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) Cam Newton as a possible replacement for Brady. Newton will challenge veteran Brian Hoyer and second-year player Jarrett Stidham for the starting job.