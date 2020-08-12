Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana issued some advice to Tom Brady as he began his stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a 20-year stint with the New England Patriots. During an interview on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Montana said Brady should prove to skeptics that they are wrong, per a report by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I don’t know how you are, Tom, but until you prove you can do it for them, they’re always skeptical about it,” said Montana, Brady’s childhood idol. Before wrapping up his Hall of Fame career, Montana signed with the Kansas City Chiefs after a 14-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers.

Montana played two years with the Chiefs before he called it a career. Montana said he was immediately accepted by the Chiefs when he moved to Kansas City and hoped that it would not take that long before the Buccaneers would totally welcome Brady. If that happens, Montana said Brady would be fun to watch in a Buccaneers uniform.

Montana expressed worry that it would be a different learning process for Brady amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. But the Hall of Fame signal-caller said that Brady will be surrounded with good weapons with the Buccaneers. With tight end and close friend Rob Gronkowski joining him in Tampa Bay, Brady will not have a hard time adjusting. “Looking forward to it,” said Montana.

After a 20-year stay in New England, Brady left the Patriots and signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers.

Brady not happy in last season with Patriots

In a separate interview on ESPN 97.5 Houston's "Jake Asman Show”, Montana said Brady hinted about his displeasure with the Patriots during their conversation at Super Bowl LIV during the NFL 100 ceremony.

According to Montana, per a report by Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston, Brady wasn’t happy with the way things are going with the Patriots and his inability to have input on offense. Montana believes that the situation heavily influenced him to pack his bags and head out to Tampa Bay, where he is given enough leeway on running the offense.

Patriots quarterback competition begins

The Patriots held their first practice together on Wednesday and the attention was focused on the quarterback competition. Currently, the Patriots have four signal-callers in Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham, and undrafted free agent Brian Lewerke. During practice, Hoyer took the first rep being the quarterback who was most familiar with the Patriots’ offense, before Stidham, a second-year player, followed. Newton took the field s the third rep before Lewerke took over. Stidham was reportedly locked to take over the starting role left by Brady before the Patriots made a surprise move by signing Newton to a one-year, incentive-laden deal.