The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made Tom Brady their primary target in the offseason when he hit the free-agent market for the first time in his 20-year Hall of Fame-bound career. They were successful as they signed him to a two-year deal worth $50 million, hoping that he would lead them to success after more than a decade of missing the postseason. Many were expecting the Buccaneers to treat Brady differently, owing to his status as the greatest quarterback of all time, so it came as a shock when Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said that the veteran quarterback is being treated the same way as the others and has been in the receiving end of some of his cussing.

In an interview with Jenna Laine of ESPN, Buccaneers run game coordinator/assistant head coach Harold Goodwin confirmed that Arians indeed cussed out Brady.

Those stories are true about cussing him out,” said Goodwin. According to Goodwin, Brady doesn’t want to be treated special when he’s out on the field. However, Goodwin said that Brady can come into his huddle anytime and yell at his guys. “Players don't want to let him down,” Goodwin added. Brady said, earlier, he has no problems with Arians cussing him saying, in a tweet, that he's "used to it,” referencing his two-decade tenure under New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Brady impressive on third day of camp

On the third day of training camp, Brady again wowed his new teammates by displaying his chemistry with tight end Rob Gronkowski, who cut short his retirement to join his long-time quarterback in Tampa Bay. According to Carmen Vitali of Buccaneers.com, Brady threw a dart to Gronkowski over the middle that drew “oohhhhhhs” from both the offense and defense.

However, Brady recorded his first interception, in camp, when safety Mike Edwards picked off his pass towards the sideline.

Belichick reveals quarterback option

After Brady signed with the Buccaneers, the Patriots looked dead-set on making second-year player Jarrett Stidham their starter for next season as they did not pursue a quarterback from the free-agent market. However, the Patriots made an unexpected move when they signed the 2015 Most Valuable Player (MVP) Cam Newton to an incentive-laden deal, giving Belichick another option to replace Brady. After three days in training camp, Belichick told reporters on Wednesday that he might consider a two-quarterback platoon in the upcoming season to confuse their opponents.

“I always say I’ll do what I think’s best for the team, what gives us the best chance to win,” said Belichick. Newton’s versatility and speed added another flavor to the Patriots’ offense, unlike Brady, who is known as a pocket passer. Earlier, Ron Rivera, Newton’s coach with the Carolina Panthers, said he expects the Patriots to use Newton’s skill set to the best of his abilities.