Two members of the Detroit Tigers trio of top pitching prospects have arrived at the majors as Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize have been summoned. Of all the Tigers prospects, Mize is the one with the highest ceiling and the most talked about.

The Tigers making these callups ushers in a new era of baseball in Detroit. Back when the Tigers were contenders, they had a rotation that consisted of Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Anibal Sanchez, and Rick Porcello and also had Jeremy Bonderman and David Price as members of their rotation at different points.

Tigers fans are hoping that Mize, Skubal, and prospect Matt Manning will form a new formidable rotation for years to come.

About Casey Mize

Mize was born on May 1, 1997, in Springville, Alabama.

After graduating high school, he ended up finishing with a record of 19-2.

As he didn't get drafted out of high school, he went to Auburn University. In three years at Auburn, he went 20-13 with a 2.97 E.R.A. while racking up 324 strikeouts over 219 hits given up in 268 1/3 innings pitched.

Professional career

Mize was drafted first overall by the Tigers in the 2018 draft. He was given a signing bonus of $7.5 million.

Spending the majority of 2018 at the A-Advanced level, he posted a 3.95 E.R.A.

2019 saw him spend time between Single-A and Double-A where he combined to go 8-3 with a 2.55 E.R.A. with an opponent average of .203.

In his first start at the Double-A level, he threw a no-hitter.

In total in the minor leagues, he compiled an 8-4 record with a 2.71 E.R.A. with an opponent average of .209.

Player comparison: Roger Clemens

Yes, this might seem a bit extreme but there are similarities between the two. To start off, Clemens is only an inch taller than Mize who stands at 6'3 although Clemens (235) is 15 pounds heavier than Mize (220).

Talking about their physical traits, if you put a picture of Clemens beside Mize, you can see how they look alike a little.

Clemens put together a hall-of-fame career but he hasn't been voted into Cooperstown due to controversy linking him to performance enhancement drugs. In his career, Clemens was 354-184 with a 3.12 E.R.A.

with 4672 strikeouts while posting an opponent average of .229. He won seven Cy Young awards, an MVP award in 1986, and made it to 11 all-star games.

While Mize won't win that many Cy Young awards, he should definitely be in the running for the award each year assuming he pitches well which he should as he's a very good pitcher. He probably won't win an MVP award as these days, it's very hard for a pitcher to win one but multiple all-star selections will for sure be something that he'll achieve.

One thing that makes him very good is his devastating slider that has been heralded as a true strikeout pitch. To the rest of the league, beware.