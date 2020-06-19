Like Isaiah Thomas, DeMarcus Cousins was once a feared player who was being named among the best in the league but injuries have derailed his career. He originally signed with the Lakers during the offseason but was released as they needed to make room for an incoming healthy player.

During offseason workouts, Cousins tore his ACL which was going to sideline him for the whole season but with the unanticipated hiatus, the time off has allowed Cousins to heal.

Last season with the Warriors, he appeared in 30 games where he averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists with a field goal percentage of 48 percent.

Along with those stats, he averaged 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks while averaging just 25.7 minutes on the court.

He wasn't as solid in the playoffs last year as due to an injury, he was only able to play in eight playoff games where he averaged 7.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Cousins showed that when he's healthy and on the court, he has what it takes to contribute to winning games. As Cousins is a free agent, he's free to sign with any team and even though he's a clubhouse cancer and would be on a minutes limit, there should be many teams who would be interested in his services. Here are uniforms you could see him in.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers are serious contenders to win the whole thing assuming everyone on the roster can stay healthy.

We all know the type of player Kawhi Leonard is in the playoffs who has a superstar running mate in Paul George as well as a solid surrounding cast but the five position isn't necessarily a strength for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac and Montrezl Harrell have shared time as the starting center but Zubac has a difficult time against elite bigs and Harrell is undersized for a center at the height of 6'7.

The Clippers did bring in Joakim Noah as center depth but he's better at trash-talking opponents than he is at playing basketball.

Cousins can provide the Clippers with a more fierce center who can grab rebounds and put balls in the net. Also in a potential Western Conference finals matchup with the Lakers, the Clippers need a strong frontcourt to handle LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Kawhi can guard and contain LeBron while Cousins could matchup with his former teammate AD when he gets close to the net.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets seem committed to playing small ball which includes sticking 6'5 P.J. Tucker as a center but this could be a big mistake. The purpose of playing small ball was to help elevate Russell Westbrook's game which it has but it still didn't change the fact that he misses a lot of shots and the same goes for his superstar teammate James Harden. Missing lots of shots come lots of rebound opportunities and with no big man playing regular minutes, the Rockets will find themselves getting outrebounded every game.

If the Rockets can sign Cousins, he can grab a ton of rebounds off of missed shots from Westbrook, Harden and the rest of the team and help set the offence once he grabs the ball off the rim.

Also, Cousins can help guard bigs like Nikola Jokic, Steven Adams and others who the Rockets have really no one to put on them.

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers have an elite center in Joel Embiid so Cousins would strictly be a backup but Cousins could be the go-to guy on the second unit which could entice him to Philly. Currently, the 76ers employ Kyle O'Quin as their backup to Embiid but he's averaging just under 10 minutes a game. By bringing in Cousins, the 76ers could have a stronger bench which they have lacked most of the season and can provide Embiid with a little more rest which he will truly need if the 76ers hope to go deep.

Dallas Mavericks

Since Dwight Powell went down with an injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season, the Mavericks have been thin at center.

They have Willie Cauley-Stein who they acquired in a trade and Boban Marjanovic who combine to average just 21.2 minutes a night. They do have Kristaps Porzingis who has the height to take on any center in the league but he's very lanky and will easily get bodied out. If Mark Cuban can get Cousins to play for his team, the Mavs would have a strong frontcourt of Luka Doncic, Porzingis and Cousins in which those three can grab a ton of rebounds which would especially be crucial on offence.