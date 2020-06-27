With no NBA action for more than three months, players had lots of free time on their hands, with players doing many things to pass the time. Lonzo Ball decided to pass the time by working on an album. He revealed he had an album ready via Instagram on Tuesday and was released at midnight.

About Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball was born on October 27, 1997, in Anaheim, California, while growing up in Chino Hills, California.

His family is famous in the sports media world due to his father's outlandish remarks and their reality tv show "Ball in the Family." He has two younger brothers, LiAngelo and LaMelo.

Basketball

Ball began playing basketball at the age of two. Growing up, he played mostly for his father, who coached his team.

Ball attended Chino Hills High School, where in his senior year is playing alongside his brothers, he averaged 23.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 11.7 assists. When all three Ball brothers were on the team, they won the national championship getting there with a record of 35-0.

He played one year at UCLA, which was in 2016-17. Averaging 35.1 minutes on the court, he averaged 14.6 points, six rebounds, and 7.6 assists while shooting 55.1 percent from field goal range and 41.2 percent from three. The Bruins were eliminated in the sweet 16 round of the March Madness tournament.

Ball was selected second overall in the 2017 draft by his hometown Lakers. In his rookie year, he struggled with shooting but averaged 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 7.2 assists while playing solid defense, averaging 1.7 steals a game.

In his second year in the NBA, his shooting improved but still struggled.

He put up averages of 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists along with 1.5 steals. In the offseason, he was traded to the Pelicans as part of a package for Anthony Davis.

So far this season, his shooting percentages have improved and is averaging 12.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and seven assists. He has formed a great connection with Zion Williamson and is seen as a vital part of the Pelican's future.

Born 2 Ball

'Born 2 Ball' was his first album, which he released on February 15, 2018. With minimal promotion, the album reached the top 10 on iTunes at the time. The album contains 17 songs with features from his friend Kenneth Paige who's on six songs and DC the DON who's on two.

Bounce Back Album

Like "Born 2 Ball", the album has 17 songs. Last week, he released the music video for "Tick Tock," which features his brother LiAngelo Ball who goes by the name "G Honcho". The video has gotten to 74 000 views on YouTube.

The album contains a feature from his manager DMO who's on the song "Getcha Merch," which was something he was known for saying when they were associated with Big Baller Brand. His former teammate Lance Stephenson appears as a feature on "Swerve".

Other artists that appear as features are Enzo McFly (four songs), Starside (two songs), and Xian Bell, who's a feature on the song "Trials Tribulations".