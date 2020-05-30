Veteran quarterback Tom Brady issued a heartfelt message to former New England Patriots teammate, safety Devin McCourty, on the death of the latter’s unborn daughter. In his comment on McCourty’s sad Instagram post on the passing away of his daughter, Brady commented “Love you my brother. So sad for you loss!” Brady, who signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason, also told McCourty “You are in our thoughts and prayers always.”

McCourty reveals stillbirth of 3rd child

In his social media post, McCourty revealed that the pregnancy of their third child, Mia, resulted in a stillbirth.

McCourty said he held his 3rd child Mia and told her I love her and see you later all in one day. McCourty also praised his wife, Dr. Michelliedoll McCourty, for her strength that has brought the safety to tears and inspired him to be “what God has called me to be.” McCourty and Brady played together for 10 years with the Patriots before the latter signed with the Buccaneer. Earlier, McCourty declared that Brady’s departure after 20 seasons in New England doesn’t mean the end of the world for the Patriots. McCourty said he understood Brady’s decision because he only did what’s best for his family. Like Brady, McCourty also became a free agent but eventually decided to remain with the Patriots on a two-year contract worth $23 million, including $17 million in guaranteed money.

The deal gives McCourty a chance to finish his NFL career with the Patriots, who selected him in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Patriots considered Newton early in free agency

As of now, Cam Newton is the only remaining big-name quarterback in the free-agent market, with veterans such as Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston finding new homes with the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints.

Newton’s situation was a surprise since he is a high-caliber quarterback who won the NFL Most Valuable Player trophy in 2015 after leading the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl 50, where they lost to the Denver Broncos. Newton’s name has been linked with the Patriots, who only have two quarterbacks in their roster – second-year player Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer.

While the Patriots looked not interested in Newton’s services, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported, per an article by Sean T. McGuire of New England Sports Network, that New England did its due diligence on the veteran quarterback. According to Fowler, league sources believe that the Patriots and Newton had discussions early in free agency, but it did not materialize to an agreement. As of now, Fowler said that the interest in Newton has dwindled and the quarterback will take his time before signing a deal with a new team. The Panthers released Newton after nine seasons and signed Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year deal worth $63 million to be their starter.