Over the past few weeks, Joel Reuter, of Bleacher Report, has been doing re-drafts of draft years of the past. While these are enjoyable to read, towards the end, you don’t see players that would be considered memorable.

After dabbling in re-drafting everyone eligible to be picked, in the 1990s in both the NBA and NFL, let’s do so in the MLB as well. It’s a two-round draft, and since there are 30 teams, there are 30 players per round.

A lot of players were widely considered, and some fell just short. The long list includes Richie Sexson, Ben Sheets, Mike Lowell, Cliff Floyd, Raul Ibanez, Travis Hafner, Pat Burrell, Mark Ellis, Bret Boone, Kerry Wood, A.J.

Pierzynski, Alex Rios, Alex Fernandez, Rondell White, Juan Pierre, Aubrey Huff, Carlos Pena, Mark Mulder, Randy Winn, Ted Lilly, Coco Crisp, Marlon Byrd, Jeromy Burnitz, and many others.

(Due to a character limit, blurbs on second-round picks were omitted. All stats listed and when they were drafted were found at Baseball-Reference.)

First-round

1. Alex Rodriguez, SS/3B (1993, 1st overall)

Named AL MVP three times, Rodriguez is third in MLB history with 2,086 RBIs, fourth with 696 home runs, and eighth with 2,021 runs. His Baseball-Reference page is filled with bold ink as he led the AL in homers and runs five times, slugging percentage four times, RBIs twice, and batting average once.

2. Albert Pujols, 1B (1999, 402nd overall)

Known as ‘The Machine’, Pujols’ accolades include three NL MVPs, six Silver Sluggers, 10 All-Star appearances, and two rings with the Cardinals.

The slugger batted at least .312 in each of his first 10 seasons, and his 656 homers are the sixth-most ever (also has the fourth-most RBIs with 2,075).

3. Derek Jeter, SS (1992 - 6th overall)

Finishing just one vote shy of being voted in unanimously into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010, Jeter was the face of five Yankees teams that won the World Series.

A career .310 hitter, he was named to 14 All-Star teams and ranks sixth all-time with 3,465 hits.

4. Chipper Jones, 3B (1990 - 1st overall)

The 1999 NL MVP, Jones had six straight seasons from 1996-2001 in which he totaled at least both 100 runs and 100 RBIs. The 2008 NL batting champ finished his career with more walks than strikeouts while clubbing 468 home runs.

5. Manny Ramirez, LF/RF (1991 - 13th overall)

One of the most gifted hitters we have ever seen, Ramirez earner nine Silver Sluggers and was named MVP of the 2004 World Series. Owning stellar career marks of a .312 batting average and .996 OPS, Ramirez hit 555 home runs (15th all-time) and drove in 1,831 runs (19th all-time).

6. Mike Mussina, SP (1990 - 20th overall)

In each of his last 17 seasons, Mussina finished with a double-digit win total and tallied 270 of them in his career. The seven-time Gold Glove winner had nine top-six AL Cy Young finishes and struck out 2,813 hitters.

7. Roy Halladay, SP (1995 - 17th overall)

Inducted posthumously in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019, Halladay is one of two pitchers to ever throw a no-hitter in the postseason.

He is also one of five pitchers to win a Cy Young in both leagues (2003 with the Blue Jays and 2010 with the Phillies).

8. Carlos Beltran, CF (1995 - 49th overall)

A nine-time All-Star, Beltran was named 1999 AL Rookie of the Year while also winning three Gold Gloves and two Silver Sluggers. For his career, he belted 435 home runs, had eight seasons with at least 100 RBIs, and seven with over 100 runs.

9. Scott Rolen, 3B (1993 - 46th overall)

Named NL Rookie of the Year in 1997, Rolen was one of the slickest fielders at the hot corner as evidenced by his eight Gold Gloves. He was far from a slouch at the place as well hitting a career 316 homers and 517 doubles with an .855 OPS.

10. CC Sabathia, SP (1998 - 20th overall)

Sabathia was the 2007 AL Cy Young while with the Indians and compiled 251 wins over the course of his 19-year career.

He has the 16th-most strikeouts in MLB history with 3,093.

11. Todd Helton, 1B (1995 - 8th overall)

A career .316 hitter, Helton spent the entirety of his 17-year career with the Rockies. During that time, he won four Silver Sluggers, three Gold Gloves, a batting title, and knocked in 1,406 runs.

12. Tim Hudson, SP (1997 - 185th overall)

Over the course of 17 years, Hudson finished with an excellent 222-133 record and 3.49 ERA. He was a top-six Cy Young finisher four times (three times in the AL, once in the NL) and won a World Series with the Giants in 2014.

13. Andy Pettitte, SP (1990 - 594th overall)

The all-time leader in wins in the postseason with 19, Pettitte won five World Series while with the Yankees.

He also won 256 games in the regular season and was the ALCS MVP in 2001.

14. Billy Wagner, RP (1993 - 12th overall)

A dominant reliever during his 16 seasons, Wagner ranks sixth all-time with his 422 saves. He has superb career marks of a WHIP under one, an ERA of 2.31, and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

15. Lance Berkman, 1B/LF/RF (1997 - 16th overall)

Berkman had three seasons with over a 1.000 OPS and his career slash line of .293/.406/.537 shows he was a dangerous hitter. He twice led the NL in doubles and clobbered 366 home runs.

16. Jason Giambi, 1B (1992 - 58th overall)

One of the game’s premier sluggers during his playing tenure, Giambi had seven seasons of at least 32 homers and 440 for his career.

He was patient as well leading the AL in walks four times and three times in on-base percentage.

17. Torii Hunter, CF (1993 - 20th overall)

Providing highlight plays seemingly on a game-to-game basis in centerfield, Hunter took home Gold Gloves in nine straight years from 2001-09. He also would hit 498 doubles and 353 home runs over 19 seasons.

18. Mark Buehrle, SP (1998, 1,139th overall)

A five-time All-Star, Buehrle’s career spanned 16 seasons, and he went on to win 214 games. He led the AL in WHIP in 2001, won four Gold Gloves, and helped guide the 2005 White Sox to a World Series crown.

19. Roy Oswalt, SP (1996 - 684th overall)

The 2005 NLCS MVP, Oswalt led the NL in ERA in 2006, WHIP in 2010, and wins in 2004.

In 13 seasons, he had four years with under a three ERA, and it was 3.36 for his career.

20. Johnny Damon, CF (1992 - 35th overall)

Damon played 18 years in the big leagues compiling 2,769 hits, 1,668 runs, 522 doubles, and 408 stolen bases. He went on to win a World Series apiece with the Red Sox and Yankees.

21. Jimmy Rollins, SS (1996 - 46th overall)

Named the 2007 NL MVP, Rollins was also one of the main catalysts of a Phillies team that won the World Series the following season. A four-time Gold Glove winner, Rollins finished his career with 2,455 hits and 470 steals.

22. Nomar Garciaparra, SS (1994 - 12th overall)

If this was based just on the height of their careers, Garciaparra would be much higher as he was the 1997 AL Rookie of the Year and a two-time AL batting champ.

Unfortunately, injuries began to pile up, but he is still a career .313 hitter.

23. Jorge Posada, C (1990 - 646th overall)

A cornerstone of a Yankees franchise that won three straight World Series from 1998-2000 (also was a World Series winner in 2009), Posada earned five All-Star nods and five Silver Sluggers in his career. He drove in 1,065 runs over 17 seasons.

24. Matt Holliday, LF (1998 - 210th overall)

Finishing his career with over 2,000 hits (2,096) and 300 home runs (316), Holliday was named an All-Star seven times. He was the runner-up for NL MVP in 2007 when he led the league in batting average (.340), doubles (50), hits (217), and RBIs (137).

25. Joe Nathan, RP (1995 - 159th overall)

Nathan had nine seasons of at least 35 saves, and his 377 career saves are the eighth-most all-time.

The six-time All-Star owns a career 2.87 ERA and struck out 9.5 batters per nine innings.

26. Jake Peavy, SP (1999 - 472nd overall)

Peavy led the NL in ERA in both 2004 and 2007 and had a five-year stretch from 2004-08 where he had under a three ERA four times. He was named NL Cy Young in 2007 and won a Gold Glove with the White Sox in 2012.

27. Paul Konerko, 1B (1994 - 13th overall)

In White Sox history, Konerko ranks second with 432 home runs and third with 2,292 hits. The ALCS MVP in 2005 (White Sox went on to win the World Series), he had seven years of more than 30 homers and six of at least 100 RBIs.

28. Carl Crawford, LF (1999 - 52nd overall)

The AL leader in stolen bases four times, Crawford went on to swipe 480 bases in his career.

He also led the AL in triples four times, batted at least .300 on six occasions, and scored over 100 runs three times.

29. Troy Glaus, 3B (1997 - 3rd overall)

A two-time Silver Slugger, Glaus was the AL leader in homers with 47 in 2000. He was a four-time All-Star, won a World Series with the Angels in 2002, and drove in nearly 1,000 runs (950).

30. Michael Young, SS/3B/2B (1997 - 149th overall)

A seven-time All-Star, Young ended his 14-year career as a .300 hitter. His 2,375 hits included 441 doubles and 185 home runs, and he also scored 1,137 times while driving in 1,030 runs.

Second