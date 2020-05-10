Over the past few weeks, Bleacher Report has been doing re-drafts of previous NBA drafts. While they are interesting to read, by the end, many of the players aren’t well-known.

After doing a two-round draft for every player who was eligible to be drafted in the 1990s in the NBA, I decided to also try my hand with the NFL. This was probably an even more-challenging exercise since NFL rosters are much larger and many more players are drafted.

With 32 teams currently in the NFL, I did two rounds of 32 players. Of course with a list like this, many players who were successful didn’t quite make the cut and were heavily considered.

Some of those include Tiki Barber, Levon Kirkland, Jevon Kearse, Tarik Glenn, Bryce Paup, Chester McGlockton, Ted Washington, Takeo Spikes, Herman Moore, Lawyer Milloy, Jeremiah Trotter, Peter Boulware, Warrick Dunn, Ricky Williams, Derrick Mason, Chris McAlister, Sam Madison, Al Wilson, Dale Carter, and many others.

(Due to an article character limit, blurbs on second-round picks had to be eliminated. All stats and accolades were taken from Pro Football Reference.)

First-round

1. Peyton Manning, QB (1998 - 1st overall)

Manning was named the MVP five times when nobody else in league history has received the honor more than three times. The two-time Super Bowl winner has NFL single-season records with his 5,477 passing yards and 55 passing touchdowns, both of which occurred in 2014.

2. Brett Favre, QB (1991 - 33rd overall)

The model of durability, Favre started all 16 games in every year from 1993-2009. A three-time MVP who went 186-112 as a starter, he led the league in passing touchdowns four times, passing yards twice, and did win one Super Bowl.

3. Ray Lewis, LB (1996 - 26th overall)

Seen by some as the best middle linebacker of all time, Lewis was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2000 and 2003.

In 17 seasons (all with the Ravens), he was named to 13 Pro Bowls, received seven First-Team All-Pro nods, won two Super Bowls, and had more than 100 tackles 13 times.

4. Emmitt Smith, RB (1990 - 17th overall)

A winner of three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, Smith is the all-time leading rusher with 18,355 yards and all-time leading scorer from the ground with 164 rushing touchdowns.

He led the league in rushing yards four times and finished with over 1,000 yards for 11 straight seasons from 1991 to 2001.

5. Willie Roaf, OT (1993 - 8th overall)

One of the best left tackles to ever play the game, Roaf was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his last 12 seasons (1994-2005) and was a First-Team All-Pro four times. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

6. Derrick Brooks, LB (1995 - 28th overall)

The 2002 Defensive Player of the Year, Brooks was also a member of the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl-winning team that season. The 11-time Pro Bowler intercepted 25 passes and had at least 103 tackles every year from 1996-2007.

7. Randy Moss, WR (1998 - 21st overall)

It was a historic 2007 season for Moss as his 23 touchdown receptions set a new NFL record.

He played 14 seasons and the four-time First-Team All-Pro ranks second all-time in touchdown catches (156) and fourth in receiving yards (15,292).

8. Marshall Faulk, RB (1994 - 2nd overall)

Faulk’s decorated career included winning a Super Bowl, receiving the MVP in 2000, and being named Offensive Player of the Year three straight years (1999-2001). His 19,154 yards from scrimmage are the fifth-most in NFL history, and he is one of just three players to have a season with over 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving.

9. Jonathan Ogden, OT (1996 - 4th overall)

A stalwart at left tackle, Ogden was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his last 11 seasons from 1997 to 2007. A mountain of a man (listed at 6-9, 345 lbs.), Ogden won a Super Bowl with the Ravens and was named a First-Team All-Pro four times.

10. Will Shields, G (1993 - 74th overall)

Not only did Shields spend his entire 14-year career with the Chiefs, but he never missed a game. He was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his last 12 seasons and twice was a First-Team All-Pro.

11. Larry Allen, G (1994 - 46th overall)

Allen was a major part of a Cowboys offensive line that was considered the best by many at the time, and he won a Super Bowl in the 1995 season. The 11-time Pro Bowler was named a First-Team All-Pro six straight years from 1996-2001.

12. Charles Woodson, CB/S (1998 - 4th overall)

Named the 1998 Defensive Rookie of the Year and the 2009 Defensive Player of the Year, Woodson’s 65 career interceptions place him in a tie for fifth on the all-time leaderboard.

He won a Super Bowl with the Packers, made nine Pro Bowls, and was a three-time First-Team All-Pro.

13. Terrell Owens, WR (1996 - 89th overall)

A five-time First-Team All-Pro, Owens is amongst the all-time leaders in receptions (1,078 - eighth), receiving yards (15,934 - third), and receiving touchdowns (153 - third). He had nine seasons in which he totaled over 1,000 yards receiving.

14. Champ Bailey, CB (1999 - 7th overall)

A 2019 Hall of Fame inductee, Bailey made 12 Pro Bowls in his 15 NFL seasons. The three-time First-Team All-Pro was a lockdown corner throughout his career and picked off 52 passes.

15. Junior Seau, LB (1990 - 5th overall)

In a lengthy 20-year career, Seau made 12 straight Pro Bowls from 1991-2002 and was a First-Team All-Pro six times.

He had eight seasons with over 100 tackles, 56.5 sacks, and 18 interceptions.

16. Walter Jones, OT (1997 - 6th overall)

Jones was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012 and played his entire 12-year career with the Seahawks. The left tackle was a nine-time Pro Bowler and a four-time First-Team All-Pro.

17. Orlando Pace, OT (1997 - 1st overall)

In his 13-year career (first 12 with the Rams), Pace was named to seven Pro Bowls and was a First-Team All-Pro three times. He was a member of the Rams 2009 team that won the Super Bowl.

18. Michael Strahan, DE (1993 - 40th overall)

In 2001, Strahan was named Defensive Player of the Year as he set a new single-season record with 22.5 sacks. The seven-time Pro Bowler won a Super Bowl with the Giants, and he is sixth all-time with 141.5 sacks.

19. Warren Sapp, DT (1995 - 12th overall)

The 1999 Defensive Player of the Year, Sapp has 96.5 career sacks and was named to the Pro Bowl seven straight years from 1997-2003. He is a Super Bowl winner with the Buccaneers and was a part of the All 2000s Pro Football Hall of Fame First Team.

20. Marvin Harrison, WR (1996 - 19th overall)

Harrison’s 143 receptions in 2002 were the single-season record until it was surpassed by Michael Thomas last year. He had over 100 receptions for four straight years from 1999-2002, and at least 1,113 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns for eight straight years from 1999-2006.

21. Cortez Kennedy, DT (1990 - 3rd overall)

The 1992 Defensive Player of the Year, Kennedy had 58 sacks over 11 seasons in his career.

He made eight Pro Bowls, was a three-time First-Team All-Pro, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

22. Tony Gonzalez, TE (1997 - 13th overall)

The most productive tight end in NFL history, Gonzalez is third on the all-time list with 1,325 receptions, sixth with 15,127 receiving yards, and eighth with 111 touchdown receptions. In his 17 seasons, he made 14 Pro Bowls and was a six-time First-Team All-Pro.

23. John Randle, DT/DE (1990 - undrafted)

Despite going undrafted, Randle made seven Pro Bowls, was a six-time First-Team All-Pro and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010. He recorded double-digit sack totals every year from 1992-99, and his 137.5 sacks are tied for the 10th-most ever.

24. Curtis Martin, RB (1995 - 74th overall)

Martin led the NFL with 1,697 rushing yards in 2004 and is sixth all-time with 14,101 career yards on the ground. He ran for at least 1,094 yards in each of his first 10 seasons and also caught 424 passes.

25. Jason Taylor, DE (1997 - 73rd overall)

Taylor was the 2006 Defensive Player of the Year, and his 18.5 sacks in 2002 led the league. In his 15 seasons, he made six Pro Bowls and had 139.5 sacks which is the seventh-most all-time.

26. Kurt Warner, QB (1994 - undrafted)

Warner didn’t appear in an NFL game until 1998 and came out of nowhere to become one of the game’s best quarterbacks. Especially from 1999-2001, as in that three-year stretch, he won a Super Bowl, two MVPs, led the league in completion percentage all three seasons, and threw for 12,612 yards along with 98 touchdowns.

27. Brian Dawkins, S (1996 - 61st overall)

A nine-time Pro Bowler, the hard-hitting Dawkins intercepted 37 passes, forced 36 fumbles, and recorded 26 sacks over his 16-year career. He was named a First-Team All-Pro four times over a six-year span from 2001-06.

28. Aeneas Williams, CB/S (1991 - 59th overall)

In his Pro Football Hall of Fame career that spanned 14 seasons, Williams picked off 55 passes, nine of which he returned for touchdowns. He earned eight Pro Bowl nods and was a First-Team All-Pro three times.

29. Kevin Mawae, C/G (1994 - 36th overall)

For 10 straight years from 1995-2004, Mawae didn’t miss a single game and was named to the Pro Bowl in the last six of those. His 238 games started are the fifth-most ever by an offensive lineman.

30. Ty Law, CB (1995 - 23rd overall)

Law led the league in interceptions in 1998 and 2005 and had a total of 53 over 15 seasons. A three-time Super Bowl champion, he was named to five Pro Bowls and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

31. Terrell Davis, RB (1995 - 196th overall)

While he played just seven seasons, Davis won two Super Bowls (once was Super Bowl MVP) and was the 1998 MVP. He had one of the best three-year stretches in league history from 1996-98 when he ran for 5,296 yards and 49 touchdowns.

32. Edgerrin James, RB (1999 - 4th overall)

James started off his career as a First-Team All-Pro and was the 1999 Offensive Rookie of the Year. He ran for 12,246 yards in 11 seasons finishing with over 1,000 yards in seven of those years.

Second