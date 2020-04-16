Legendary WWE announcer Howard Finkel passed away on Thursday. The Hall of Famer known for his many years with the WWF and then in its transition to WWE was 69 upon his passing. He was well known by fans and those within the Wrestling industry. Following the news of Howard Finkel's death, many tributes poured in from wrestling fans and fellow WWE personalities to remember his contributions to the business.

Howard Finkel's WWE legacy

On Thursday, April 16, WWE's Stephanie McMahon tweeted to inform fans that it was a tough day and that they'd lost their first-ever employee, Howard "Fink" Finkel.

Stephanie's tweet was referencing numerous firings or layoffs that happened on Wednesday including Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Sarah Logan, Eric Young, Kurt Angle, Zack Ryder, and Heath Slater.

Finkel was the employee with the longest tenure in the WWE. He debuted with the company back in 1975 at the time it was originally known as World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF).

A video on YouTube shows Howard Finkel as he makes his original debut for a WWF wrestling event held at Madison Square Garden.

The Newark, New Jerseyan would go on to announce numerous matches over the years and even participate in some.

His voice became iconic in terms of his introductions for high-profile matches including those at the Royal Rumble PPV event and WrestleMania.

It was even mentioned, in a previous interview, that Fink pitched the idea for the "WrestleMania" name to his boss Vince McMahon.

For part of his time in WWE, The Fink adopted an arrogant heel ring announcer persona. That led to an interesting moment where some of the former WWE Divas ganged up to embarrass him in the ring.

Fink competed in a Tuxedo Match against Tony Chimel and also an Evening Gown vs. Tuxedo Match against Lillian Garcia as part of his resume.

In a fun spot, Howard Finkel showed up as CM Punk's personal ring announcer. This was a way for WWE star CM Punk to one-up Alberto Del Rio who had a personal ring announcer Ricardo Rodriguez.

In more recent years, Howard Finkel was on Raw for the 25th Anniversary episode.

However, it was a recording of his voice used to announce The Undertaker since Finkel couldn't be there.

Former WWF stars pay tribute to Howard Finkel

Once the news of Howard Finkel's passing arrived, it brought many tributes online from his fans, friends, and colleagues. Several stars from the WWF (World Wrestling Federation) era paid their respects to Howard Finkel by posting tweets online. That included the legendary Hulk Hogan who posted a tweet calling Finkel a friend and "member of Team Hogan."

Howard Finkle was on Team Hogan through the good and bad times,even when I was on the outs Howard would call on a consistent basis to tell me to always keep my head up,it was” never say never” and “you and Vince will work it out”,my good friend RIP,I love you 4LifeHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) April 16, 2020

The Iron Sheik also remembered Howard Finkel by posting a photo of himself in the ring with The Fink.

In addition, he tweeted out a video with a caption to remember the late ring announcer.

HE PUT ME OVER. HE MAKE ME LOOK LIKE THE LEGEND. HE MAKE ME SMILE. FOREVER I LOVE YOU HOWARD FINKEL pic.twitter.com/cY8tTHDqds — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) April 16, 2020

Current stars pay tribute to Howard Finkel

WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development and superstar Triple H also paid tribute via tweet. He said in his remembrance, "You weren't someone until you heard Howard announce you." Triple H heard that plenty over the years. He said Finkel's "voice, his personality, and his positivity will be sorely missed."

You weren’t someone until you heard Howard announce you. A championship win didn’t feel real until you heard him say “and the new!” His voice, his personality, and his positivity will be sorely missed. Thank you for everything...especially your friendship. https://t.co/CYSPt6vnvU — Triple H (@TripleH) April 16, 2020

A fellow Hall of Famer Jim Ross also tweeted about Finkel saying, "No one was more loyal or loved pro wrestling more than The Fink." Ross called many of the matches that Fink provided introductions for.

So sad to hear of the passing of my friend, the greatest ring announcer in the biz, Howard Finkel, at the age of 69.



The Hall of Famer is now ring announcing in Heaven. #RIPFink



No one was more loyal or loved pro wrestling more than The Fink. 🙏 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 16, 2020

Current WWE NXT star Johnny Gargano called The Fink a "staple of his childhood" and recalled the first time he met Finkel at a WWE event.

Howard Finkel was a staple of my childhood. The voice we all grew up with. I first met Howard backstage at WrestleMania 33. I walked up and as I said "Hello, sir" and went to introduce myself, he burst out "HELLO, JOHNNY!" I couldn't believe he knew MY name! #RIPFink — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 16, 2020

In addition to the above superstars and personalities, others who paid tribute to the late Howard Finkel included Tommy Dreamer, Brandi Rhodes, Mandy Rose, John "JBL" Layfield, Nick Aldis, Bruce Prichard, Santino Marella, and Diamond Dallas Page.