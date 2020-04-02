Spring training for college football teams had to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. While teams wait to get back on the field and prepare for the 2020 season, many coaches have turned their attention to recruiting. Several teams have been in contact with prospects over the last few weeks. Ohio State Buckeyes is among the teams that have ramped up its recruiting efforts.

Buckeyes makes Hudson Wolfe’s five-team shortlist

The Buckeyes have been looking to add a tight end in 2021, and they had targeted two players for the position.

One of their targets, Sam Hart, committed to the team last December. Another top target, Hudson Wolfe, recently announced a five-team shortlist of his preferred destinations, and Ohio State made the list. The Buckeyes will compete with Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Georgia to sign Hudson. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound tight end from Hardin County High School, Tennessee has impressed scouts with his physical traits.

According to 247Sports, the young player is a four-star prospect and ranks as the 214th best player nationally in the 2021 class.

Hudson is a great passing weapon for quarterbacks in short-yardage situations due to his large catch radius. He is also a strong blocker and can be a handful for smaller defenders.

Hudson visit to the Buckeye’s campus fails to materialize due to coronavirus outbreak

Hudson has been in contact with the Ohio State Buckeyes coaching staff and was scheduled to visit the team on March 26. However, the visit had to be postponed due to coronavirus.

Hudson has expressed his disappointment over the delay of his visit, but he has been in contact with Coach Ryan Day over a possible rescheduling. The player is still interested in the Buckeyes, and among the five teams listed; only Alabama and Georgia have a chance of stealing Hudson away from Ohio State. He has already visited with Alabama and had planned a visit with Georgia before the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Hudson is no rush to make a decision, and he has said that he will pick a team before the football season begins this year.

If Hudson picks Ohio State Buckeyes, the team will add some high-quality players to its roster in 2021. The Buckeyes already have 15 commitments, with several five-star prospects already waiting to join the team. Among the players who have already committed is Kyle McCord, a five-star quarterback who was the Buckeye’s number one target at the position for next year’s class. Running back TreVeyon Henderson has also committed to the Buckeyes. 247Sports rates Henderson as the number two running back in the country, and the 17th best player in the 2021 class.