Nebraska Huskers have turned their attention to recruiting until off-season training can resume. For Nebraska's 2022 recruiting class, Coach Scott Frost appears to have prioritized the quarterback position. Before spring training was canceled because of the coronavirus, Coach Frost was planning to let the current quarterbacks on the roster battle for the job.

Current starter, Adrian Martinez regressed in 2019

Last season’s starting quarterback, Adrian Martinez, failed to build on his promising 2018 campaign, passing for 1,956 yards, and ten touchdowns last season.

Martinez also struggled with injuries and missed two games last year. The young quarterback had surgery after the season but had recovered and was expected to participate in spring training. Coach Frost was looking forward to challenging Martinez during spring training and wanted the quarterback to prove that he deserved to be the team’s undisputed starter. Nevertheless, with spring training postponed indefinitely, the team will have to stick with Martinez as the starter at the position.

Coach Frost planning for a future without Martinez

However, the 2020 season will be Martinez’s third with the Huskers. The team will have to put in place a succession plan for their starting quarterback, as he is unlikely to be on the roster beyond the 2021 season. With that in mind, the Huskers have aggressively targeted potential quarterbacks for their 2022 recruiting class. The team has already made offers to three quarterbacks as they plan for a smooth transition from Martinez when the time comes.

The latest player to receive an offer from the Huskers is Sasche High School quarterback Alex Orji.

The 6-foot-2 205-pound quarterback previously played at Bishop Dunne High School before transferring to Sasche. Orji also has offers from Minnesota, Oklahoma, Baylor, and Kansas. The young prospect announced news of Nebraska’s offer on his Twitter account. “After a great talk with Coach Verduzco, I'm grateful to say I've received an offer from the University of Nebraska!”

Orji is the third quarterback from the 2022 class to receive an offer from the Huskers.

The other two quarterbacks are Nicco Marchiol and Steven Angeli. Nebraska made offers to the two players last week, and Coach Frost has insisted that the team will continue to make offers to other players during the coronavirus hiatus. Frost is heading into his third season as the Huskers coach and has a combined 9-15 record over the last two seasons. However, despite his losing record, Frost may be on the verge of turning the program around. Nebraska’s last two recruiting classes have ranked in the top 25 nationally every year.