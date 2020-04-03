The Nebraska Cornhuskers made another major move in its offensive recruitment with an offer to Ty Simpson. With the Huskers’ offer to the 2022 quarterback recruit, the Tennessee player could start a tug-of-war between different teams in the coming months. Simpson is now the fifth player confirmed to have received a Nebraska offer for the quarterback position in the class. Among the previous ones who received offers are Alex Orji of Texas and Steven Angeli of New Jersey.

Ty Simpson gains prominence among recruiters

The past few weeks have been a good period for Ty Simpson. Due to notable scholarship offers, he is gaining more attention among sports publications and college football recruiters. So far, Ty Simpson has received 27 scholarship offers. Right now, it looks like the Florida State Seminoles are his top choice because of his strong bond with coach Mike Norvell. The Cornhuskers will have to do more to make sure that they get the attention of the nation’s no.

3 quarterback.

Nebraska Cornhuskers aiming to participate in the next bowl season

Meanwhile, it looks like the Nebraska Cornhuskers will do its best to perform well in the upcoming regular season. This is so that the team will be able to qualify for the bowl games at the end of the year. College football experts think that the Huskers will have a good chance of achieving bowl eligibility. The team’s 2019 season saw significant improvements for the team.

If Nebraska keeps that momentum and smartly uses its new players, they could certainly qualify for the bowl season. It would be the first time the Huskers will participate in the bowl games since Scott Frost took over as head coach. However, the team will need a strong start for the season to qualify.

Huskers among potential 2020 Heisman Trophy favorites

On the other hand, the announcement of the 2020 Heisman Trophy finalists is still months away.

But that has not stopped people from weighing in on who they think the winner will be. Two Nebraska Cornhuskers players have a fighting chance to claim the prize. Quarterback Adrian Martinez was listed as one of the favorites for the 2020 Heisman Trophy. According to the online sportsbook, Mount Airy, his odds of winning the prize are +3000. This ranks 11th highest among the listed players.

Wide receiver JD Spielman is also in the potential 2020 Heisman Trophy long list. His odds are at a low +10,000, partly because his future with the Nebraska Huskers is still unsure. Right now, two quarterbacks are leading the odds for the trophy.

Justin Fields of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Trevor Lawrence of the Clemson Tigers are leading the pack with +350 and +500 odds respectively.