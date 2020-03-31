Wimbledon is the oldest Tennis tournament of its kind in the world. And it's also widely considered the sport's most prestigious event. Many of the world's top players were making preparations for the 2020 tournament.

But, the sports world has almost come to a screeching halt because of COVID-19. Necessary safety precautions make it almost impossible for major sporting events to go ahead as planned. Wimbledon, as it turns out, is no exception.

The 2020 edition is expected to be canceled

Wimbledon is expected to not be played in 2020, as per CBS.

This is according to Dirk Hordorff, the vice president of the German Tennis Federation. Hordorff is also affiliated with the Association of Tennis Professionals and the Women's Tennis Association. He said the move is necessary and that 'the necessary decisions have already been made.

It had appeared likely that the tournament would at the very least be delayed. Eventually, it was reported that cancellation was more likely than a postponement. Cancellation now appears to be confirmed.

A 2020 cancellation would mark the 11th time that Wimbledon has not been able to be held.

The first 10 times were because of either the first or second World War. The tournament takes place at the All England Tennis Club, located in London. Famously, the courts have grass surfaces and participants wear outfits that are almost entirely white in color.

Some place the blame on the French Open

Wimbledon would not be the first tennis Grand Slam to make a major change in its 2020 schedule. The French Open decided to move back its start date for several months.

As Yahoo indicates, French Open officials made the decision unilaterally. Moving such a huge event has wreaked havoc on the tennis schedule. Not to mention the scheduling issues caused by COVID-19.

French officials have apparently since indicated they might be willing to be flexible about the dates. They had perhaps felt the almost-universal wrath of their counterparts from around the world, especially since tennis tournaments have traditionally worked together to make the schedules work.

The move by the French Open bucked the trend in a significant way.

One of the first major events to be postponed because of COVID-19 was the 2020 BNP Paribas Open. Though not one of the Grand Slams, the tournament is still considered one of the biggest in tennis. Many other postponements and outright cancellations have followed. Including arguably the top sporting competition of them all. The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan are now supposed to be held during the summer of 2021.

It hasn't been announced yet if the US Open will be moved or canceled. As it stands currently, it would end just one week before the French Open would start.

Such a short time between Grand Slams has been a big cause for concern.