NFL free agency usually goes by very quick, and this year was no different, as most free agents came off the board very fast by agreeing to terms with a team. Even though most free agents are gone, there are still quality names left that include Jamies Winston, Robby Anderson, Jadeveon Clowney, and others, while teams in need of a QB can trade for Cam Newton who's been made available by the Panthers. From everything that's gone down already, here are the winners and losers of the early stages of the NFL free agent period and offseason.

Winners

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals were somehow able to land one of the best wide receivers in the league, if not, the best wide receiver in the league for close to nothing. The Cardinals acquired DeAndre Hopkins along with a fourth-round pick in this year's draft for David Johnson, an upcoming second-rounder and a fourth-round pick in 2021. The Cardinals might have even released Johnson if they weren't able to find a trade partner for him but they somehow used him to get a top receiver in the NFL.

They also added Devon Kennard to their linebacker corps by signing him to a two year, $20 million deal. Last season with the Lions, Kennard totalled 58 tackles with seven sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens bolstered their defence by acquiring five-time Pro Bowl player Calais Campbell for just a fifth-round pick that everyone around the league saw as a steal.

They made another trade by trading away TE Hayden Hurst to the Falcons along with a fourth-round pick for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick both coming in this year's draft. Hurst became expendable with the emergence of Mark Andrews so the Ravens decided to capitalize on that and did so very well.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders really improved their defence by signing multiple defensive players.

They signed CB Eli Apple who's been a staple for the Saints defence over the past few years. They bolstered their safety depth by signing Jeff Heath to a cheap two year, $8 million contract while they added two linebackers in Nick Kwiatkowski (three years, $21 million) and Cory Littleton (three years, $36 million) who was one of the most sought after linebackers on the free-agent market. They also bolstered their defensive line and signed Carl Nassib to a three year, $25 million contract. The Raiders could very well make the playoffs in their first year in Vegas.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins rushing game was something they badly needed to improve on and they upgraded it to some extent.

They were able to agree to terms on a two year, $10 million deal with RB Jordan Howard and strengthened their O-line by signing Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras. With the Dolphins possessing the most cap space of any team in the league, they went out and spent a lot of money by spending a combined $179.775 million on defensive players with at least $92 million in guaranteed money. They signed Byron Jones who was the most coveted defensive player on the market, Adrian Colbert, Shaq Lawson, Emmanuel Ogbah and Kyle Van Noy who has two Super Bowl rings to his name.

Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater has served as Drew Brees's backup in New Orleans for the past two years where he's combined to appear in 14 games with a completion rate of 67.1 percent with just 1502 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He was able to turn that into a three year, $63 million contract with the Panthers with $33 million guaranteed. It's a bit of a risky move for the Panthers as Bridgewater hasn't been a QB1 since 2015 with the Vikings but Bridgewater was able to cash in on his 2019 success when he thrived under the spotlight with Brees sidelined with an injury.

Losers

Houston Texans

The Texans got ripped off when they traded Hopkins to the Cardinals for David Johnson and two draft picks. Johnson had the worst season of his career in 2019 where he rushed for just 345 yards in 13 games and averaged just 7.2 carries a game, a career-low.

He also scored only two touchdowns on the ground and carries a cap hit of $11.1 million for the 2020-21 season.

Detroit Lions

When the Lions signed CB Desmond Trufant, a Darius Slay trade became inevitable and he was traded to the Eagles a day later for a third and fifth-round pick. The Lions lost this trade by a lot as Slay has been to three consecutive Pro Bowls and is one of the top corners in the league yet they only received mid-round picks for him. Another reason why the Lions are considered losers is as it has been the past offseasons since Matt Patricia became head coach, they have signed former Patriots players but it hasn't worked out for them.

This offseason was no exception as they signed Jamie Collins, Danny Shelton and traded for Duran Harmon who all played on the Patriots last season. They also shelled out $50 million to OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai who hasn't started many games in his career.

New England Patriots

The Patriots have seen a lot of players leave their team in free agency. After two decades in New England, Tom Brady signed with the Buccaneers [VIDEO] which marks an end of an era in New England. Brady leaving the Pats hurts the most for the franchise and fans but they also lost multiple players from their top-ranked defence.

Both Jamie Collins and Danny Shelton signed with the Lions and Kyle Van Noy departed to the division-rival Dolphins. The Patriots are now in need of multiple defensive players as well as a QB and TE. The Patriots may very well not make the playoffs in the upcoming season and this team could very well be heading towards a rebuild.

Los Angeles Rams

The cash strapped Rams were forced to part ways with two of their more important players on their rosters due to cap constraints. After signing Todd Gurley to a record-breaking extension not too long ago, he was released as they couldn't afford to keep him nor were they able to find a trade partner for him.

While he didn't have his best season last year, he was a top RB in the league in seasons prior. The Rams were also forced to cut Clay Matthews who was only owed $2 million but his release created $3.75 million in cap space for the Rams. Last season, Matthews had 37 tackles with eight sacks. The Rams also released CB Nickell Robey-Coleman who was set to make $3.5 million if he remained on the roster.