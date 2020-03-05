Trevor Lawrence is one of the hottest prospects in college football. In the NFL, most fans seriously frown upon tanking. Fans feel cheated when the team appears to be losing on purpose in order to improve their draft position. However, most fanbases can tolerate tanking if it gives them the chance of adding an extremely gifted player to the team. As the NFL draft approaches,Cincinnati Bengals fans are feeling good about their team’s future despite finishing with the worst record last season. The Bengals are set to draft LSU quarterback, Joe Burrow with the first pick of the 2020 draft.

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence expected to be the number one pick in the 2021 draft

Burrow led LSU to the National Championship last season. The team beat Clemson 42-25 in a dominant display. Clemson’s quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, will try to redeem himself and lead the Tigers to glory next season. However, Lawrence’s third season with the team could also be his last. Many analysts expect him to be the number pick in the 2021 draft, reports The Pewter Plank. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound quarterback has impressed scouts with his strong arm and the accuracy of his passes.

Buccaneers wants to replace James Winston

NFL teams have been scouting Lawrence over the past two seasons and many are convinced that the young prospect is worth tanking for. Several teams remain needy at the quarterback position and see Lawrence as a long-term solution. One team that could consider making a move for Lawrence is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa’s quarterback, James Winston, has failed to live up to his potential at the position.

The team drafted Winston with the number one pick in the 2015 draft. While he has at times shown promise, Winston has mostly been inconsistent. The 24-year-old has struggled with off-field issues while his on-field play has mainly been erratic. He threw for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns last season. However, he also threw 30 interceptions, and Tampa missed the playoffs in coach Bruce Arian’s first season with the team.

James Winston could leave Tampa Bay

Tampa will likely move on from Winston this season and could replace him through the draft or free agency. The team has been linked to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, but the 38-year-old would not be a long-term solution at the position. Tampa fans have entertained the idea of tanking next season in order to draft Lawrence in 2021. However, the team could be closer to a playoff push and Coach Bruce may not be interested in a rebuild.