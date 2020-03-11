On Tuesday, ESPN posted their MLB Rank, which consists of the top 100 players for the upcoming season. They polled forty MLB writers, analysts, and contributors in order to come up with the list.

Here are the number of representatives from each team from most-to-least. Later, we will have an article on the players who can be considered the biggest snubs.

The three-most

8.) Astros - Michael Brantley (93), Yordan Alvarez (62), Zack Greinke (59), Carlos Correa (49), George Springer (37), Jose Altuve (29), Justin Verlander (14), Alex Bregman (12)

7.) Dodgers - Corey Seager (78), Max Muncy (69), Justin Turner (68), Clayton Kershaw (48), Walker Buehler (19), Cody Bellinger (6), Mookie Betts (5)

7.) Yankees - Giancarlo Stanton (82), Gary Sanchez (63), Aroldis Chapman (58), DJ LeMahieu (57), Gleyber Torres (32), Aaron Judge (15), Gerrit Cole (2)

The three teams with the best odds to win the World Series, according to Caesars Sportsbook (Dodgers and Yankees 3-1, Astros 8-1) lead the way.

The three teams combined to win 316 games in 2019.

Teams with five

5.) Cubs - Yu Darvish (80), Willson Contreras (70), Anthony Rizzo (56), Kris Bryant (24), Javier Baez (21)

5.) Mets - Michael Conforto (100), Jeff McNeil (76), Noah Syndergaard (51), Pete Alonso (20), Jacob deGrom (3)

5.) Nationals - Trea Turner (60), Patrick Corbin (33), Stephen Strasburg (16), Juan Soto (11), Max Scherzer (7)

5.) Padres - Tommy Pham (99), Chris Paddack (81), Kirby Yates (65), Manny Machado (50), Fernando Tatis Jr. (41)

5.) Twins - Max Kepler (91), Mitch Garver (89), Jose Berrios (75), Nelson Cruz (67), Josh Donaldson (38)

The Nationals are looking to defend their mantle as World Series champions, and they had five players make ESPN’s list.

Four representatives

4.) Angels - Andrelton Simmons (97), Shohei Ohtani (34), Anthony Rendon (13), Mike Trout (1)

4.) Athletics - Liam Hendriks (79), Matt Olson (54), Marcus Semien (35), Matt Chapman (18)

4.) Braves - Ozzie Albies (46), Mike Soroka (42), Freddie Freeman (17), Ronald Acuna Jr. (8)

4.) Brewers - Keston Hiura (98), Brandon Woodruff (96), Josh Hader (36), Christian Yelich (4)

4.) Indians - Jose Ramirez (47), Shane Bieber (40), Mike Clevinger (39), Francisco Lindor (10)

4.) Phillies - Zack Wheeler (83), Aaron Nola (52), Bryce Harper (25), J.T. Realmuto (23)

4.) Rays - Austin Meadows (90), Tyler Glasnow (66), Charlie Morton (53), Blake Snell (26)

4.) Red Sox - Chris Sale (43), J.D. Martinez (31), Xander Bogaerts (28), Rafael Devers (27)

Liam Hendriks may not have even been able to find his way on a top 500 list entering last season (never mind top 100).

He started 2019 with a 4.72 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in his career. During his marvelous 2019 campaign, he saved 25 games, owned a 1.80 ERA and 0.96 WHIP.

Three players

3.) Blue Jays - Bo Bichette (95), Hyun-Jin Ryu (94), Vlad Guerrero Jr. (74)

3.) Cardinals - Paul DeJong (92), Paul Goldschmidt (64), Jack Flaherty (22)

3.) Reds - Trevor Bauer (88), Eugenio Suarez (61), Luis Castillo (55)

3.) Rockies - Charlie Blackmon (72), Trevor Story (30), Nolan Arenado (9)

3.) White Sox - Yoan Moncada (87), Lucas Giolito (71), Yasmani Grandal (45)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

experienced his growing pains during his rookie year of 2019, but voters expect him to show more of his unlimited potential in 2020. He is the youngest player on the list as he turns 21 on March 16.

Two or one on the list

2.) Rangers - Joey Gallo (85), Corey Kluber (84)

2.) Royals - Jorge Soler (86), Whit Merrifield (77)

1.) Diamondbacks - Ketel Marte (44)

1.) Pirates - Josh Bell (73)

Josh Bell, Jorge Soler, and Ketel Marte make their MLB Rank debuts due to career seasons in 2019. Marte broke out in a huge way as he finished fourth in NL MVP voting last year.

Zero

0.) Giants

0.) Mariners

0.) Marlins

0.) Orioles

0.) Tigers

Four of these teams finished with at least 94 losses last season (three with over 100), and the Giants had the best record of the five at 77-85.