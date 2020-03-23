We are about a week into free agency, and with so little currently going on in sports, it has brought excitement back to sports fanatics.

As is always the case, some teams have been busier than others in their foray into free agency. Here are five teams that have been busy this offseason making additions to their team. This doesn’t always equate to success, but it does bring a renewed hope to fans of the team.

Buffalo Bills

Notable additions: Stefon Diggs (WR - trade), Taiwan Jones (KR), Vernon Butler (DT), Quinton Jefferson (DE), Tyler Matakevich (LB), Mario Addison (DE), A.J. Klein (LB), Josh Norman (CB)

Despite finishing second in the NFL in scoring defense last season, many of Buffalo’s additions are on that side of the ball.

Addison is an underrated pass rusher who has recorded at least nine sacks in each of the last four seasons. After four disappointing years with Washington, can Norman at least be a serviceable cornerback?

They did make one huge addition on offense though by getting Josh Allen one of the top receivers in Diggs. The 26-year-old has totaled 229 receptions for 3,000 yards and 23 touchdowns over the last three seasons.

Cleveland Browns

Notable additions: Andrew Sendejo (S), Jojo Natson (KR/PR), Kevin Johnson (CB), Andrew Billings (DT), Karl Joseph (S), B.J. Goodson (LB), Andy Janovich (FB - trade), Case Keenum (QB), Jack Conklin (OT), Austin Hooper (TE)

The Browns also made some notable additions last year such as Odell Beckham, Olivier Vernon, and Sheldon Richardson, but they turned out to be one of the league’s most disappointing teams.

They hope this year will be different. They added arguably the top free-agent tight end in Hooper (75 catches for 787 yards and six touchdowns last season) and top free-agent offensive tackle in Conklin (First-Team All-Pro in 2016).

Detroit Lions

Notable additions: Duron Harmon (S - trade), Jayron Kearse (S), Desmond Trufant (CB), Danny Shelton (DT), Nick Williams (DT), Chase Daniel (QB), Jamie Collins (LB), Halapoulivaati Vaitai (OT)

With head coach Matt Patricia serving as New England’s defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2017, the Lions hoarded former Patriot defenders by signing Shelton and Collins while trading for Harmon.

Last year, Detroit signed a huge deal with defensive end Trey Flowers, another long-time New England player.

The Lions signed former Trufant, a 2015 Pro Bowler, who will take the place of Darius Slay (traded to the Eagles). Most would agree that swap is a net negative for Detroit.

Las Vegas Raiders

Notable additions: Nick O’Leary (TE), Nelson Agholor (WR), Eric Kush (G), Eli Apple (CB), Carl Nassib (DE), Jeff Heath (S), Maliek Collins (DT), Jason Witten (TE), Cory Littleton (LB), Marcus Mariota (QB), Nick Kwiatkoski (LB)

Struggling to find a consistent pass rush since trading Khalil Mack two years ago, Las Vegas hopes Nassib can take the next step to become a very good one.

He’s had 12.5 sacks over the last two seasons.

The Raiders’ big-ticket signing though was Littleton, the former Rams linebacker who was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018. He’s combined for 259 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and five interceptions in the last two years. He was given a well-above-average score of 78.9 by Pro Football Focus last year.

Miami Dolphins

Notable additions: Elandon Roberts (LB), Ted Karras (C), Jordan Howard (RB), Kamu Grugier-Hill (LB), Emmanuel Ogbah (DE), Kyle Van Noy (LB), Byron Jones (CB), Shaq Lawson (DE), Ereck Flowers (G)

Much like Detroit, the Dolphins have raided former Patriot players this offseason (head coach Brian Flores was a member of the New England staff from 2004-18).

Roberts, Karras, and Van Noy were all signed away from the Patriots.

The most noteworthy signing though was the agreement to terms with Jones. The 2018 Pro Bowler became the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history by annual average value according to Sports Illustrated with a five year, $82.5 million deal.