On Monday evening, 2021 recruit Thomas Fidone publicized the last six schools he is considering to be part of. Unsurprisingly, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are included in the list. Fidone confirmed that the Huskers are in his top six. The five other teams in his list are the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Penn State Nittany Lions, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Iowa Hawkeyes.

Thomas Fidone will be a huge addition to the Huskers' 2021 class, which is struggling to match the recruitment pace of teams like the Ohio State Buckeyes and Clemson Tigers.

The Huskers now have two offensive linemen and a linebacker for the class. The possibility that Thomas Fidone will go with the Huskers is big. He visited the Lincoln campus multiple times last year. He was also supposed to stop by the campus again this month.

Thomas Fidone attracts attention from major programs

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are not the only Big Ten team gunning for Thomas Fidone. The tight end recruit is one of the most sought-after players for the 2021 class. Fidone received a total of 32 offers so far.

The four-star tight end is the no. 1 prospect for the 2021 class in the state of Iowa. He is also the no. 2 tight end prospect and no. 60 overall recruit nationally.

Despite the major attention he is getting from other programs, the Nebraska Huskers are still considered the frontrunner for Fidone's commitment. To land the highly-rated player, Huskers have decided to go all in. Based on the Crystal Predictions of sports website 247Sports, there is a 71 percent chance that he will go with the Huskers.

Nebraska Cornhuskers recruitment gains momentum

The recruitment momentum of the Nebraska Cornhuskers has picked up in the past few days. Today, inside linebacker Baron Hopson included the Nebraska Huskers in his top eight. A few of the schools in his list are the Michigan Wolverines and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. There are still no postings on the 247Sports Crystal Predictions as to where Hopson will end up in.

Just this weekend, the Huskers also confirmed that fellow Georgia-based player Christopher Paul, Jr. committed to the program. Paul credits constant communication and genuine interest from the Huskers recruitment staff as his main reasons for committing to the team.

Before Paul declared his commitment, there was a prolonged silence among the Huskers on the 2021 recruitment front. Outside linebacker Randolph Kpai was their most recent commitment in early January. With a new commitment and louder interest from 2021 prospects, the Nebraska Huskers may finally achieve their needed momentum. This could result in better recruitment results for the team in the coming months.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Nebraska Huskers.