The Nebraska Huskers chose to err on the side of caution and announced the suspension of its college football activities. The football program followed a Big Ten directive to cancel team events until the end of the spring, reports Journal Star. The ruling also covers recruitment efforts of all programs in the conference. This means there will be no visits from potential recruits on campuses for the time being.

Big Ten Conference responds to COVID-19 fears

Late last week, the Big Ten Conference declared that they will stop all the upcoming winter and spring team activities for the year.

In a statement, the conference indicated that it is consulting with experts on how to navigate the public health crisis. The cancellation will affect a lot of college sports, including football.

Apart from the Big Ten Conference, the Big 12 and the ACC also made moves to make their events coronavirus-free. The two conferences will ban fans from attending the games in person. Instead, the fans will have to watch the games through broadcast television or streaming services.

Nebraska Cornhuskers mulling cancellation of spring game

Fans of the Nebraska Cornhuskers wonder if the university administration will decide to suspend the football program’s upcoming spring game. Some members of the Nebraska Huskers community are urging the university to cancel the spring game in the interest of public safety. As of publishing time, there have been 18 coronavirus cases in the state of Nebraska and one from community spread.

There is a big chance that the Huskers will eventually cancel their spring game. They already canceled Junior Day activities earlier for March, which would have been a fantastic recruitment opportunity for the team. The Nebraska Huskers spring game is still currently on the team's schedule. If it does push through, it will be held at the Memorial Stadium Nebraska on Saturday, April 18, at 01:00 PM.

The university can also choose to continue with the spring game. But, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the audience, the game might have to be played in a closed-door setting. Only close family members and journalists will be allowed in the venue.

Nebraska Huskers football players join university basketball team for 2020 tournament

Earlier this month, the university’s basketball team announced that two Nebraska Cornhuskers football players will join them for the Big Ten tournament. Basketball coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed that offensive lineman Brant Banks and quarterback Noah Vedral will join the roster.

They will serve as reinforcements after the basketball team's disappointing 2-18 regular season. They will also try to break the team's 16-game losing streak. With the Big Ten conference announcing the suspension of most of its events, the team might delay Vedral and Banks’ entry. There is still no news with regards to the new schedule of basketball games.