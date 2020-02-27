The Tom Brady free-agency saga became more interesting on Thursday with reports that his representatives have spoken to several teams during the 2020 NFL Combine. Earlier, TMZ Sports reported that Brady’s long-time agents, Don Yee and Carter Chow, met with the Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers about the potential of acquiring the 42-year-old quarterback, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The Colts and the Chargers are looking for a starting quarterback while the Raiders are contemplating on moving on from Derek Carr.

Rapoport also reported that the New England Patriots have yet to formally offer Brady a new deal, which is not surprising due to the uncertainty of the new collective bargaining agreement that was recently approved by the owners.

Patriots intend to keep Brady

Rapoport also echoed an earlier statement by Adam Schefter of ESPN that the Patriots’ offer depends on whether the new CBA will be approved by the players. “They still don’t know the landscape, still don’t know what the CBA is going to look like, still don’t know what the salary cap is going to be,” Rapoport explained.

However, Rapoport maintained that Brady remains in the Patriots plans for 2020. Earlier, Jeff Darlington of ESPN sparked rumors that Brady could be on his way out of New England by saying that he would be stunned if the veteran quarterback stays with the Patriots. Team owner Robert Kraft earlier declared that the Patriots plan to keep Brady as their starting quarterback for next season.

From our Combine coverage -- Not sure this actually needs to be said, but here we are: Tom Brady is in the #Patriots plans for 2020. They'd like to know the CBA and cap landscape before moving forward. pic.twitter.com/5Vsbmy0nvv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 27, 2020

Gisele asked about where she will live this year

Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, also weighed in about his husband’s future in the NFL.

When asked by a fan on where she will live this year, Bundchen replied “I would love to know where I’m going to be living this year but I don’t know that yet.” The supermodel also said that he wants to live “somewhere nice”, but that depends on “wherever my husband is happy playing, so we will see.” Brady and Gisele recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Feb. 26.

Patriots remain favorites in betting odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Patriots remain as favorites to sign Brady in free agency. Based on latest odds, the Patriots are -150 favorites to keep Brady while the Raiders are 5-to-1 favorites.

The Tennessee Titans are 7-to-1 favorites while the Chargers have 16-to-1 odds to signing Brady. Rapoport reported earlier that the Patriots are willing to sign Brady to an annual salary north of $30 million a season while the Raiders are ready to offer him a two-year deal worth $60 million. The Titans could be considered a darkhorse since Brady is close to Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel, who also played linebacker for the Patriots.