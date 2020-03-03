Uncertainty still surrounds the future of New England quarterback Tom Brady, who will turn unrestricted free agent on March 18 unless the Patriots sign him to a deal before that date. There were reports that several teams are out to pursue the 42-year-old Brady once he enters the free-agent market. Among them are the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Titans, Chargers, and Raiders are always mentioned in previous stories about possible destinations for Brady, while the Buccaneers recently joined the fray after it was reported that they are unsure about bringing back interception-prone signal-caller Jameis Winston next season.

The Indianapolis Colts and the New York Giants are already out of the Brady sweepstakes, per Albert Breer of MMQB. Despite Brady’s uncertain future, betting odds still point to the Patriots as favorite to land the greatest quarterback of all time.

According to Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports, DraftKings Sportsbook has placed the Patriots as a -150 favorite to keep Brady, meaning a $150 bet would win P100.

The Raiders, who are reportedly willing to give the veteran quarterback a two-year deal worth $60 million, are at +500 while the Titans are at +700. The Colts are at +1000 while the Chargers and the Miami Dolphins both have +1600. On Westgate Superbook, the Patriots remain as -200 favorite to keep Brady, the Titans are at +400 and the Raiders at +600. The Chargers are at +700 while the Colts and the Buccaneers both have +1400.

As of now, the Patriots have yet to offer a new deal to Brady with the new collective bargaining agreement still awaiting approval from the players.

6 more teams could join Brady sweepstakes

According to Greg Beard of the Boston Sports Journal, six other teams could ditch their current quarterback to pursue the services of Brady. In his latest article, Bedard said there’s a chance that a team would oust their quarterback for a shot a Brady, and that includes the Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears.

Earlier, Tom E. Curran predicted that 10 teams will try to entice Brady to join them if he officially becomes a free agent.

Saints could pursue Jamie Collins

Last season, the Patriots earned big dividends from their $1 million investment on outside linebacker Jamie Collins after he posted career-highs with seven sacks, three interceptions and seven passes defended as one of the anchors of an elite Patriots’ defense. Now, the 30-year-old Collins is one of the hottest linebackers on the market and could command big money and the Patriots could lose him when he turns free agent on March 18. According to Stephen Holder of The Athletic reported that the New Orleans Saints could pursue Collins in the free-agency market.

The Saints could create around $8 million in cap space for Collins by releasing linebacker Kiko Alonso.