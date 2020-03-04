While there’s no formal contract offer yet from the New England Patriots, veteran quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick have been in contact, according to Tom E.Curran of NBC Sports. In his article, Curran said that while there has been no meeting between the two sides, “it hasn’t been total radio silence” as texts have been sent. “Bill Belichick is not freezing Brady out,” said Curran, adding that the situation between the 42-year-old quarterback and the Patriots “is not a Cold War.” Curran said the Patriots want Brady to play quarterback for them this season, but there are financial obstacles to go through.

Earlier, it was reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN that the Patriots have yet to make a formal offer to Brady because they are still waiting if the players will approve the proposed collective bargaining agreement. Curran added that a source told him that Brady will closely listen to what the Patriots will present to the table.

Brady still attached to the Patriots

The source said Brady cannot simply shrug off the attachment to the Patriots after his 20-year stay with the team. As of now, there are four teams reported to be interested in Brady, aside from the Patriots.

These are the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was reported that the Raiders are willing to offer Brady a two-year deal worth $60 million.

However, Albert Breer of MMQB insisted that Brady is open to returning to the Patriots, under certain terms. Mike Giardi of NFL Media said that Brady wants the Patriots to spend more money to improve their offense after struggling most of last season.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported that Brady wants a two-year commitment from the Patriots, including a fully guaranteed contract for 2020 and some guaranteed money the following year.

Patriot already boosting their stock

While the Patriots’ hands may be tied due to Brady’s uncertain return to New England, Curran said the team is already working on improving its roster for next season. While waiting for Brady’s decision, the Patriots insider said New England is active in overhauling its offense, adding that “don’t be surprised if the team is busy on the trade market before free agency opens.”

Earlier, it was reported that the Patriots are interested in trading for Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst to boost their depth chart at the position.

The Patriots are also eyeing to add another wide receiver for Brady in case he returns to the team, with the likes of Amari Cooper and Emmanuel Sanders available via the free-agent market. The Patriots were also interested in trading for Cincinnati wide receiver A.J. Green, but the Bengals said they are planning to use the franchise tag on him.