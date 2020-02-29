While the NBA trade deadline has passed, it doesn’t mean player movement has ended as the deadline is being waived by March 1 for a player to be eligible for the playoffs. Two players who have previously proven to be solid outside shooters will now be in play.

Saturday brought the news that the Sacramento Kings have placed forward Anthony Tolliver on waivers. The 34-year-old was involved in a trade in late January which involved he and Kent Bazemore going to Sacramento and Trevor Arica being shipped to the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to Shams Chamaria of the Athletic, it was announced that the Minnesota Timberwolves would be buying out guard Allen Crabbe. Terms of the buyout are not yet known, but he was still owed around $4.6 million of his $18.5 million salary for the season. Turning 28 on April 9, Crabbe was traded from the Atlanta Hawks to Minnesota in mid January in a deal that gave Atlanta back Jeff Teague.

Will a playoff-bound team give Tolliver a chance

The 6-8 Tolliver is currently in his 12th season and has long been known as a three-point specialist.

For his career, he has pedestrian averages of 6.2 points and 3.4 rebounds.

What has long been his calling card has been the ability to knock down the long-range shot. It wasn’t too long ago (2017-18) when he finished seventh in the NBA making 43.6 percent of his three-point tries. For his career, he has made 844 three-pointers at a 37.3 percent rate.

He had received little playing time during his brief stint with the Kings, a team he also played for in 2016-17.

In nine games, he shot just 3-17 from the field and 2-15 from downtown. He wasn’t necessarily lights out with the Trail Blazers either this season as he was shooting 33.7 percent on threes before the trade.

Still relatively young, a playoff-bound team could give Crabbe a look

Now in his seventh season, Crabbe signed a large four year, nearly $75 million offer sheet from the Brooklyn Nets in the 2016 offseason which was matched by the Trail Blazers.

Many would agree that he hasn’t come close to living up to that contact although he has been a useful player. He was traded to the Nets prior to the 2017-18 season, a year in which he averaged career-bests in scoring (13.2) and rebounding (4.3). For his career, he’s made about 1.6 threes per contest at a 38.7 percent clip.

After being traded to Minnesota, he appeared in nine games for them. He really scuffled in that short time making 11 of his 34 attempts from the field (32.4 percent) and just six of his 26 three-point tries (23.1 percent). He wasn’t all that much better with Atlanta this season either as he shot 36.4 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from deep.