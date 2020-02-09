A lot has been said about how Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a talent that only comes once in a generation. The fanfare behind the player seems to be putting much pressure on him. An article on Clemson fan site Rubbing the Rock opined that Lawrence has to play the way he wants to. He should not let the pressure get to him and let his talents speak for itself.

Trevor Lawrence's future

It looks like a great professional career is in the future of Trevor Lawrence. Recently, several sports journalists and pundits have made their predictions as to who will win the 2020 Heisman Trophy.

Lawrence is currently neck and neck with Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields on the predictions. Also according to the most recent Heisman odds from Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, both Lawrence and Fields have a 4/1 chance of winning. Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler is a faraway third with 12/1 odds. The Clemson quarterback was also recently ranked as the top NFL Draft-eligible player. Fellow Clemson player Travis Etienne is at no. 7. Etienne was also named as the top running back on the list.

Despite the amazing performance Lawrence has exhibited throughout his first two years with the Tigers, not every Clemson fan believes in his potential. After the loss to the LSU Tigers, a few have predicted that the quarterback will end up being a “bust.” It will be up to Lawrence to prove them wrong when he proceeds to the NFL in a year or so.

Clemson Tigers plans for 2020 season

The start of the 2020 season may be months away but the Clemson Tigers is already preparing for it.

The Tigers are already scheduled to have their spring practice beginning on Wednesday, February 26. This will go on until the first week of April. They are then set to take part in the Orange & White Spring Game on Saturday, April 04.

Former Tigers quarterback Chase Brice transfers to Duke Blue Devils

In related news, Chase Brice is now confirmed to be transferring to the Duke Blue Devils to serve as their quarterback for the next few seasons.

The former Clemson player was in the transfer portal for less than a month. This proves that the Duke Blue Devils has great belief in Brice’s talent.

Brice served as the backup quarterback for Trevor Lawrence in the past two seasons. He had huge potential when he entered the team. But due to Clemson taking in 2019 four-star recruit Taisun Phommachanh and no. 1 2020 quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, his role in the team has been diminished.

Chase Brice had an important role in Clemson’s road to the national title in 2018. He replaced Lawrence after the latter got injured during the game against the Syracuse Oranges.

He made several crucial throws that led to a 27-23 result in favor of the Tigers.