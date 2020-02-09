It was reported by Mike Giardi of NFL Media that veteran quarterback Tom Brady will not be asking for a $30 million yearly salary from the New England Patriots and instead wants the team to spend on additional weapons on offense. Last season, the 42-year-old Brady struggled connecting with his wide receivers, except for veteran Julian Edelman. The Patriots brought in an elite receiver in Antonio Brown, signing him to a one-year deal worth $15 million. Brown was impressive in the Patriots’ win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, but he was released 11 days after signing the deal due to off-field troubles.

The Patriots drafted N’Keal Harry with the 32nd pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and traded a 2020 second-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for veteran wideout Mohamed Sanu, but things did not go as expected. In eight games, Sanu caught just 26 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown after recording 33 catches for 313 yards and a touchdown in seven games with the Falcons. After missing the first eight regular-season games due to an ankle issue, Harry suited up in the Patriots’ last eight games, recording 12 receptions for 105 yards and two scores.

Green still a force to reckon with when healthy

Former NFL player and current NFL analyst Nate Burleson sees the Patriots making a move on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green to boost their depth chart and help convince Brady to stay with the team. “Bill Belichick, he once referred to (A.J.) Green as ‘probably the best wide receiver in the league,'” Burleson said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” Burleson added that the Patriots are looking for a prime target that Brady can throw to, so a trip to Foxborough isn’t out of the cards for Green.

Despite missing the entire 2019 season due to an ankle injury, many teams still covet Green because of what he can do when healthy. The 31-year-old Green is a force to reckon with as he tallied 1,000-plus receiving yards in six of his eight seasons with the Bengals. Before last season’s trade deadline, the Patriots wanted to trade for Green, but the Bengals refused. Earlier, Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus said the Patriots could pursue wide receiver Amari Cooper, who like Brady, will turn unrestricted free agent on March 18.

Chargers not interested in Brady

There were multiple reports that the Los Angeles Chargers are interested in signing Brady when he hits the free agency market. However, Matt Miller of Bleacher Report said all is not cast in stone yet and the Chargers could go in a different direction. Per Miller, all signs from league sources indicate that the Chargers would draft a signal-caller -- either Justin Herbert or Tua Tagovailoa – at No. 6 overall. Also, Miller said there been a number of unsolicited calls and texts about a trade for Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. Brady, for his part, is busy preparing himself for next season’s battle.