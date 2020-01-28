Another Hall of Fame quarterback wants to see Tom Brady to finish his Canton-bound career with the New England Patriots. Troy Aikman, who spent all of his 12 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, told FOX Sports Media Day, said he was proud to play for one organization in his NFL career, adding that “it’s probably what Tom wants.” Per a report by Doug Kyed of the New England Sports Network (NESN), Aikman said there’s always the desire to prove that anyone can be successful somewhere else, but he won’t see Brady suiting up for another team, except the Patriots next season.

“I don’t think it’s what the owner (Robert Kraft) wants. Deep down, I don’t think it’s what Tom wants. And I don’t anticipate it happening,” said Aikman, adding that he’s hoping that Brady moving to another team wouldn’t happen. “I’m not sure the fans want that either,” added Aikman, who finished his career with the Cowboys with 32,942 passing yards and 141 touchdowns and 90 interceptions.

Montana advises Brady to stay with Patriots

Before Aikman, fellow Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana advised Brady to stay with the Patriots rather than play for another team.

Montana, Brady’s childhood idol, played 13 years with the San Francisco 49ers before finishing his career with a two-season stint with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 42-year-old Brady will hit free agency for the first time in his storied 20-year career when the league’s new year begins on March 18. However, Brady can begin talking with other teams on March 16. In a recent interview, Brady said he will be open-minded about the free agency process and embrace what the future brings.

Despite his uncertain future in New England, experts believe that the Patriots provide Brady with the best chance to be successful and to win his seventh Super Bowl ring before he calls it a career.

Gronkowski talks about Brady’s venture into free agency

After refusing to tackle Brady’s future with the Patriots in past interviews, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski finally spoke lengthily about his close friend’s venture into free agency next month.

According to a report by Zach Cox of NESN, Gronkowski said Brady deserves the chance to test the free-agent market and determine his value to other teams. “I truly believe that he deserves the opportunity to go explore and see what's out there,” said Gronkowski, who retired last offseason after a nine-year stint with the Patriots. Gronkowski also expects Brady to do what’s best for himself and his family when the time to decide on his future comes. However, Gronkowski said it would be strange seeing Brady in another uniform, but fans would get used to it after two weeks. “Everyone adapts, like any other time it happens,” said Gronkowski.