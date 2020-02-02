Earlier this month, an LSU Tigers fan successfully raised money to help the Clemson Tigers replace their official mascot. The university’s football program, however, has other ideas for the money, opting to donate the money to help protect wild tigers, reports The Advocate.

The $3,100 raised for the GoFundMe effort will be given to the Tigers United University Consortium. It is a four-university network of schools that have tiger mascots, including Clemson, LSU, Missouri, and Auburn. The organization’s goal is to increase the population of wild tigers in different parts of the globe.

For now, it appears Clemson will be keeping its current mascot. But, at least, the proceeds of the effort will benefit wildlife conservation efforts.

Clemson Tigers loses multiple players for next season

In more Clemson Tigers news, the team will lose a significant number of players for the 2020 season. It all started when a few of their players declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the first one to announce his decision. Both cornerback A.J. Terrell and linebacker Isaiah Simmons followed Higgins less than a week later.

The Tigers also lost four players to the transfer portal. Weak-side defensive end Xavier Kelly, for example, is already in talks with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Quarterback Chase Brice has also already met up with the Duke Blue Devils. Reserve linebacker John Boyd, and wide receiver T.J. Chase, are still looking for a team to transfer to. Defensive end Logan Rudolph, on the other hand, has a different career path in mind.

He will be moving to Hollywood to pursue acting.

Clemson Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes to continue rivalry in 2020 season

After a bitter faceoff during the College Football Playoff semifinals, the 2020 season may set the stage for a continuing rivalry between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes and the Tigers are chasing after one of the most sought-after receivers for the 2021 class, Troy Stellato.

For much of last year, Stellato’s commitment to the Buckeyes was already considered inevitable. He has visited the Columbus campus three times in the past twelve months alone.

However, Stellato himself wanted to explore his options. He has already made a trip to the Clemson campus. Because of the visit, the Florida-based player is fast becoming a priority recruit for Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

Will Stellato end up pushing through with an Ohio State commitment? Or will he choose Clemson instead? We might not know until the summer. The race for the Heisman Trophy may also see another Clemson vs Ohio State showdown.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is in the top three favorites for the title. His tightest rivals for the trophy are Clemson players Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence.