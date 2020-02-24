Both the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers believe that Avante Dickerson could be a huge asset to their 2021 class. The four-star cornerback prospect is a major priority for these schools. He is the highest-ranked Nebraska-based prospect in 247 Sports ranking’s history. He is also the no. 6 cornerback in his class.

One of the reasons why the Huskers and the Buckeyes are on the top of his list is because of the regular communication with the respective coaching staffs. The Buckeyes and the Huskers will have to work hard to earn a commitment from Dickerson, reports 247 Sports.

The high school quarterback earlier said that he is also considering the LSU Tigers. As the most recent national title holder, there is a good chance that he will sign with them.

National profile boost for Avante Dickerson

Because of the attention, he is getting from big teams like the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Ohio State Buckeyes, Avante Dickerson is receiving significant media coverage. He has amassed a total of 20 scholarship offers so far. Apart from the Buckeyes and the Huskers, the USC Trojans and Ole Miss Rebels are also on his list.

He was also picked as part of the 2021 Polynesian Bowl. His selection could be based on his stellar season record, which ended with 21 tackles, four interceptions, and 11 pass-breaks.

Nebraska Cornhuskers offensive coordinator Matt Lubick on team's fans

On other news, Matt Lubick knows how passionate Nebraska Cornhuskers fans can be. He promised he will do his best to match their expectations as the new offensive coordinator of the team.

He said that in a recent interview regarding his upcoming stint with the Nebraska Huskers. He also commended the Huskers for having an engaged fan base. It can be recalled that he has a long history with head coach Scott Frost, who helped train the Oregon Ducks with him for a few years. Matt Lubick even substituted for Frost several times when the latter was not available.

Ohio State Buckeyes gets five-star quarterback commitment

Meanwhile, the Ohio State Buckeyes is proving once again that it is a star quarterback magnet after 2021 commit Kyle McCord received a five-star rating. Before he even officially signs with Ohio State, McCord is already being hailed as among the best in the team’s history. Hopefully, he will fulfill his potential in the team as the Buckeyes might lose current star quarterback Justin Fields to the NFL next year. He will have stiff competition for the starting position after Fields leaves. CJ Stroud and Jack Miller are both competent quarterbacks who have a one-year head start in Columbus.

Kyle McCord spent his high school career as part of the football team in St. Joseph’s Prep in Pennsylvania. He has earned a reputation for his fantastic throwing ability.