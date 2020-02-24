Viktor Hovland became a professional golfer just last year. He had previously been very successful at the amateur level. Hovland is a native of Oslo, the most populous city and the capital of Norway.

Norway does not necessarily have the richest history when it comes to golf. And especially in men's golf. But Viktor Hovland has reached a major milestone. For himself personally and for his country.

Hovland wins the Puerto Rico Open

Hovland prevailed as the winner at the 2020 Puerto Rico Open. The event was played at Coco Beach Golf Course in Rio Grande in northeastern Puerto Rico.

It was also made especially complicated by harsh weather conditions.

In the end, Hovland finished 20 under par. Coming in second place was American Josh Teater. Teater finished just one stroke behind Hovland after what would be a dramatic conclusion to the tournament.

According to ESPN, Hovland is the first Norwegian to score a victory on the PGA Tour. And as reported by Golf Channel, Norwegian television broadcasters had a very enthusiastic reaction to Hovland's win. Something that not everybody might be used to from golf broadcasters.

Before turning professional, Hovland spent years playing as an amateur. In 2014, he won the Norwegian national amateur championship. Afterward, he played collegiately in the United States with Oklahoma State University-Stillwater.

In 2018, Hovland won the United States Amateur Championship. It is the top amateur men's golf tournament in the United States. As a result, he automatically qualified for the 2019 editions of the Masters, the U.S. Open and the British Open.

Hovland performed well at the Masters and the U.S. Open. Along the way, he became the top-ranked amateur male golfer in the world. Hovland would give up his automatic qualification for the British Open.

Already one of the most successful Norwegian golfers in history

There haven't been many Norwegian golfers to play at high levels of international play. Henrik Bjornstad was the first to reach the PGA Tour, but he would not ultimately score a win.

The best finish of Bjornstad's PGA Tour career came at the 2006 Buick Invitational. He finished in 10th place.

There has perhaps been a bit more success for female Norwegian golfers. In particular, for Suzann Pettersen, who also hails from Oslo. Pettersen notched more than a dozen victories on the LPGA Tour before her retirement last year. Among them, two Major championships. Pettersen would also finish a season ranked in the top five on seven different occasions.

A number of Norwegians have also participated in other tours. Including the PGA European Tour, the Ladies European Tour and the Challenger Tour.