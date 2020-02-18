Actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are both fans of Boston sports, including the New England Patriots. So they are also concerned about the future of veteran quarterback Tom Brady in New England. The 42-year-old as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 20-year NFL career on March 18 and his future with the Patriots is up in the air. Affleck and Damon are also known to be close to Brady, who is mostly silent about his next move in free agency. The actors tried to use their closeness to Brady to get inside information about Brady’s future, Affleck told ESPN’s “Get Up” in an interview on Tuesday.

According to Affleck, he and Damon texted Brady and asked him “What’s the deal? You going or you staying?” Affleck said the response they got from Brady was an emoji. “So I really have no information for you,” said Affleck, per a report by Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports. It was a classic response from Brady, who stared and shook his head in response to a Q and A question from a fan on where he will play next season. The Patriots have a chance to sign Brady to a new deal between now and March 18 while the legal tampering period for other teams begins on March 16.

10 teams could be interested in Brady

The Patriots have expressed interest in bringing back Brady and are willing to offer their long-time starter a salary in excess of $30 million per season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The veteran quarterback, for his part, said he would be open-minded to the free agency process, a hint that he could listen to offers from other teams. Also, Brady is not asking the Patriots for a $30 million annual salary but wants the team to spend for additional weapons on offense, per Mike Giardi of NFL Media.

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports reported that at least 10 teams are interested in Brady’s services and would make a move when free agency begins. Among them could be the Las Vegas-bound Oakland Raiders, who are reportedly willing to offer Brady a two-year, $60 million contract.

Brown, Brady working on a reunion

The Patriots signed talented wideout Antonio Brown to a one-year deal worth $15 million before the start of last season following his release from the Raiders with hopes that he could forge an effective connection with Brady.

However, Brown’s tenure in New England lasted just 11 days as he was released due to off-field troubles. Despite Brown’s release, he and Brady remained in touch and are planning to play together again at some point. In an interview with “The Breakfast Club” on Power 105.1 FM, Brown called Brady a special quarterback and praised his leadership and his positive effect on the guys around him, per a report by Adam London of New England Sports Network (NESN). When asked if he’s spoken to Brady about a potential reunion, Brown replied: “we would like to make it happen.” However, it won’t materialize if Brady decides to stay with the Patriots as team owner Robert Kraft won’t allow it.