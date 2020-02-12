Ohio State Buckeyes sets its eyes on recruiting Maryland resident Marcus Bradley as they look to get more defensive tackle talent onboard its 2021 class. It seems that the Buckeyes are taking the task of signing Bradley seriously. According to Bradley, Ohio State mounted an aggressive campaign to land him. This involved coaching staff constantly checking on him regularly.

Bradley seemed to share the love as he previously said that Ohio State and Virginia are his top choices. However, since it is still early on, there is still a chance for other teams to snatch him.

The Buckeyes should not be complacent. Ohio State was also one of the schools in the list of programs he is considering. Other programs in the list are the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Duke Blue Devils.

Michael Hall Jr. also signs with Ohio State Buckeyes

Earlier this month, defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. confirmed his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Four-star prospect Michael Hall Jr. posted the announcement on his Twitter account. The in-state recruit is ranked no. 9 overall in the state and could be a valuable addition to Ohio State’s 2021 class.

It was Hall’s commitment to the Buckeyes that helped catapult the team to the top spot of the 2021 recruitment rankings done by 247Sports. There is a real possibility that the final top 2021 class will be that of Ohio State.

Buckeyes extend offers to other players

The past few weeks have been a busy period for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the recruiting trail. The most recent addition to the list of players that received a Buckeye scholarship offer is Jermaine Terry.

The three-star recruit is a major asset for his high school, Kennedy High. Because of his positive reputation, he has become one of the most sought-after players in California.

The tight end has offers from the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and LSU Tigers. The reference to Ohio State’s ability to prioritize player development in his announcement means that he could be considering them. Late last week, the Buckeyes also gave wide receiver Mario Williams an offer.

The Florida resident is ranked as the no. 6 wide receiver in the 2021 class. He also ranks 48 in the overall ranking nationally.

Ohio State also extended an offer to Jahvaree Ritzie. The North Carolina resident is the no. 10 strong-side defensive end nationally, making him an in-demand recruit in the college football circuit. 2021 recruit Jordan Hancock, on the other hand, already scheduled his visit to the Columbus campus. He is the first in his class to make an official visit to Ohio State. The no. 22 cornerback will arrive for the official visit on Friday, June 12. He will stay and check out the facilities on that weekend.