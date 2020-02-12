New England Patriots veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman emerged as the top target for Tom Brady last season. Edelman caught 100 passes for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns for the Patriots, who finished the regular season with a 12-4 record but lost to the Tennessee Titans, 20-13, in the Wild Card Game. However, his outstanding season was overshadowed by his arrest in Beverly Hills for vandalism after jumping onto the hood of a parked Mercedes Benz. Edelman did not issue any statement regarding the arrest on his social media pages.

He broke his silence several days later by posting a photo of him in a Patriots uniform with a caption “build on your failures.”

However, it was unclear whether the post was in connection with his Beverly Hills arrest or the Patriots’ early exit in the postseason that cost them a chance to win a seventh Super Bowl trophy. Now, Edelman looks focused on preparing for the season as he posted on Instagram a photo of himself in a Patriots uniform with a caption “Focus on what’s next. Always. #Relentless.” Brady then responded with, “Get back to the east coast so we can throw.” Patriots’ fans then expressed their excitement over the short exchange between Edelman and Brady, thinking that the 42-year-old veteran quarterback’s post was related to his future in New England.

Patriots fans react to the exchange

User @jaysosababyy commented, "yeah, you’re staying," while lennyt6901 reacted with @tombrady; that’s what we like to hear!!! Back on the grind fellas, LFG!!!" User @jmanning.8 commented, "doesn’t sound like the words of a man who’s leaving" while @ashleyoco said, "this comment just got me excited." The other comments from Patriots fans include @veganjake93 (@tombrady is definitely staying in New England), @samuhs21 (@tombrady, that means you're signing back with the pats right), @heyhowahyaaa (@tombrady hahaha you’ve just sent sports media into a frenzy that will give them content for the three days.

I hope they are giving you royalties for this offseason. Wherever you go. Thanks for the 20 years of absolute dominance. (But seriously stay in Foxboro). Some fans also called on Brady to stop by misery by announcing that he’ll stay and sign a new deal with the Patriots.

Brady is set to turn free agent

Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 20-year career on March 18.

In his most recent interview, Brady said he would be open-minded to the process and welcome whatever the future brings with open arms. Recently, Edelman responded to Brady’s cryptic post, which turned out to be a teaser for a Super Bowl ad, by editing a photo of John Cusack serenading Ione Skye with the song “In Your Eyes” by Peter Gabriel with a boombox in the movie “Say Anything,” calling on the quarterback to stay with the Patriots.