The Clemson Tigers might be able to add another strong player to its 2021 roster after they offered a scholarship to safety Khari Gee. Gee himself confirmed the scholarship offer on his Twitter account. It seems that the Clemson Tigers are aggressively pursuing the player, who visited on Junior Day. That gave him time to properly talk with head coach Dabo Swinney, safeties coach Mickey Conn, and defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

The Georgia resident also has offers from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Indiana Hoosiers, and the Tennessee Volunteers.

He also publicly said in summer 2019 that his top choices were the Michigan Wolverines and the USC Trojans, reports The State.

Clemson Tigers sees more exits

The strong showing of the Clemson Tigers in the past two years is not stopping the mass exodus of its players in the past two weeks. Most recently, defensive end Logan Rudolph announced on Instagram that he will be ending his college football career early. According to reports, he will pursue a career as an actor instead. The brother of Pittsburgh Steelers player Mason Rudolph, he still had two years of eligibility ahead of him.

Rudolph follows four other players who will be going to the transfer portal in leaving Clemson. Wide receiver T.J. Chase, defensive tackle Xavier Kelly, quarterback Chase Brice, and reserve linebacker John Boyd all entered the transfer portal in the past few weeks.

Multiple Clemson players also chose not to finish their stint with the team by declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. These players are linebacker Isaiah Simmons, wide receiver Tee Higgins, and cornerback A.J.

Terrell.

Tigers' 2021 commits

Despite the departure of some players, the Tigers still have a bright few years to look forward to. At this point, the Tigers already has the top 2021 recruiting class of all the college football teams nationally. Their strongest 2021 recruit is strong-side defensive end Korey Foreman of California. He is already being hailed as the no. 1 overall prospect for his class.

The Tigers also got a commitment from Californian wide receiver Beaux Collins. A former teammate of 2020 Clemson quarterback signee D.J. Uiagalelei, he hopes to recreate their collaborative magic in the college football scene. Five-star defensive end Cade Denhoff also gave Clemson a verbal commitment. He is the no. 14 overall recruit in Florida.

With their current 2021 commitments, Clemson could ultimately lead the 2021 class ranking. It is presently ahead of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Texas Longhorns, and the Florida Gators. As far as its 2020 class, the Tigers are not doing badly as it just behind the Alabama Crimson Tides and the Georgia Bulldogs.