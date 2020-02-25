Tom Brady will meet with the New England Patriots this week at the 2020 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. It comes weeks before he officially turns unrestricted free agent on March 18. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media told NFL Network’s “Total Access,” the Patriots are set to meet with Brady’s agent, DonYee with the hope that the 42-year-old quarterback will stay in New England.

Per a report by Sean T. McGuire of the New England Sports Network (NESN), Rapoport said many talks will happen amid discussions about the players yet to enter the NFL, but none bigger and more important than the meeting between Brady’s camp and the Patriots.

While Brady and his agent have had some conversations with the Patriots, Rapoport said there no heavy negotiations happened between the two sides. “At the least, the two sides are expected to meet,” said Rapoport, adding that it could jumpstart into a real dialogue in the next few weeks.

Jeff P. Howe of The Athletic reported that Brady is not eyeing to set the quarterback market by demanding a $35 million a year salary. Per a report by Steve DelVecchio of Larry Brown Sports, Howe said Brady wants the Patriots to prove his belief in him by giving him a two-year deal with guaranteed money for the 2020 season and some guaranteed money for 2021.

Rapoport recently reported that the Patriots are willing to break the bank and offer Brady a contract with a salary north of $30 million per season. However, Rapoport’s NFL Media colleague Mike Giardi clarified that Brady is not asking for a $30 million salary but wants the Patriots to utilize the money to sign additional weapons on offense.

Brady plans to keep an open mind

There were reports that Brady plans to keep an open mind about the free agency process and embrace whatever the future brings.

It means that Brady could entertain offers from other teams before ultimately making his decision regarding his future. Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports earlier claimed that at least 10 teams are planning to pursue Brady. Among them could be the Los Angeles Chargers or the Las Vegas Raiders. It was reported that the Raiders are willing to offer Brady a two-year deal worth $60 million, per a claim by longtime sports journalist Larry Fitzgerald Sr., father of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

The Raiders have Derek Carr as starting quarterback, but they have not committed to his future and might turn to Brady as they move to a new city from Oakland next season.

Brady pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, daughter

On Monday, the life of the late Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gigi was celebrated on Monday at Staples Center with thousands of fans, family and other NBA legends in attendance. Last month, Bryant and his daughter were among nine persons who were killed in a helicopter crash. During the celebration, Bryant’s wife Vanessa delivered a heartfelt message while Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan told stories about Bryant.

Brady, for his part, paid tribute to Bryant and his daughter with a simple story on his Instagram, per Lauren Campbell of NESN. Brady was among the first athletes who paid tribute to Bryant following his untimely death.