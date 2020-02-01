Running back James White has emerged as a dual-threat player for the New England Patriots in his six years in Foxborough. A fourth-round pick by the Patriots in the 2014 NFL Draft, White also became one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets, aside from being one of the team’s rushers. In his six seasons with the Patriots, White caught 320 passes for 2,809 yards and 24 touchdowns and ran 274 times for 1,119 yards and eight scores. Last season, White tallied 72 receptions for 645 yards and five touchdowns for the Patriots.

White credited his improvement to Brady’s willingness to work with him, as he does with his other teammates. "He works with younger receivers on the side, trying to make sure they're on the same page,” White told on CBS Sports HQ on Friday, per a report by Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports. When a new player comes in the middle of the season, White said Brady sets aside time to talk to him and ensure everyone is on the same page.

White praises Brady’s relationship with teammates

White said Brady’s winning mentality and his impact on the locker room inspired him to work on further improving his game.

"To learn from him, compete with him, was amazing from a day-to-day basis,” said White, who also cherishes the chance to play with “arguably the greatest quarterback of all time.” White also lauded Brady’s good relationship with his teammates, saying ‘he talks to everybody in the locker room” and “he likes to know his teammates.” When asked about Brady’s future with the Patriots, White is hoping that the 42-year-old quarterback would return next season.

However, White said he has no idea about Brady’s next move, adding that the veteran quarterback has earned the right to decide on his future. Brady will turn unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 20-year career on March 18.

Dolphins’ owner shuts down Brady rumors

While he hinted that he wants to stay with the Patriots, Brady said he will be open-minded to the free-agency process and embrace whatever the future brings.

Experts are saying that Brady should not take a chance on signing with another team as the Patriots give him the best opportunity to win a seventh Super Bowl ring. The Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas-bound Oakland Raiders are possible destinations for Brady, but the Miami Dolphins suddenly emerged as another likely stop for the veteran signal-caller. However, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, in a report by Zack Cox of New England Sports Network (NESN), immediately shot down the talks about Brady. “I don’t know why he would want to come to the Dolphins, we’re a team trying to build for the future,” Ross said in an interview with reporters at the Bloomberg Summit.

The Dolphins already have a quarterback in the veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who expressed his intention to return next season after leading the team to a 5-11 record.