It looks like TreVeyon Henderson and Donovan Edwards are now among the top target recruits for the Ohio State Buckeyes for their 2021 class. At this point, in the 2021 recruitment phase, running backs Henderson and Edwards have become favorites, reports 247 Sports. If the Buckeyes end up getting commitments from these two players, they will represent a huge boost for the team’s 2021 recruitment.

The Buckeyes, however, have to work hard to convince the two to sign with them. According to Rivals.com predictions, Michigan Wolverines also trying to sign Donovan Edwards.

On the other hand, Oklahoma Sooners are also in the race to land TreVeyon Henderson.

Buckeyes sets targets for replacement of running back J.K. Dobbins

Meanwhile, the Ohio State Buckeyes is rushing to find someone to fill in the massive hole that J.K. Dobbins left. The Buckeyes currently have a wealth of running backs to choose from. Most eyes are trained at redshirt sophomore Master Teague. During the 2019 season, he was able to carry the ball more times than the other running backs in the team.

Marcus Crowley and Steele Chambers becomes priority

Marcus Crowley and Steele Chambers are also popular options. Both of them are also sophomore running backs for Ohio State. According to 247 Sports, Ohio State will have to work hard and fast to find a good replacement for Dobbins. With the spring practices set to begin on March 2, assistant head coach and running backs trainer Tony Alford has a difficult task ahead of him.

J.K. Dobbins was a major asset for Ohio State in the past season. He was able to carry the ball 301 times, reaching a university-record of 2,003 yards. He also recorded 21 touchdowns. At this point, there is no doubt that he is already one of the greatest college running backs to ever grace the Columbus campus.

Ohio State Buckeyes initiates jersey number change for wide receiver Chris Olave

In related news, the Ohio State Buckeyes player Chris Olave will be changing his jersey number in the upcoming season.

Olave will be donning the no. 2 jersey starting the 2020 season. He had the opportunity to get the number after former no. 2 holder J.K. Dobbins declared for the NFL Draft. For the past two years, he used the no. 17 jersey for his games with Ohio State. The wide receiver himself confirmed the news on his official Twitter account. He wrote that he will miss his no. 17 assignment, attaching a picture of him wearing a jersey with the said number. For much of his high school career in California’s San Marcos Mission Hills, Chris Olave wore the no. 2 jersey. So in a way, this will be familiar territory for him.

