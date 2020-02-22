Last month, it was reported that veteran quarterback Tom Brady and veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola wanted a reunion, whether with the New England Patriots or any other team. A report by Doug Kyed of the New England Sports Network (NESN) then indicated that 42-year-old Brady could bring Amendola back to the Patriots or to his next destination. Brady and Amendola played five years together with the Patriots, and during that stretch, the wide receiver recorded 230 catches for 2,383 yards with 12 touchdowns.

Amendola earned the nickname “Danny Playoff” because of his ability to step up his game in the postseason. In 13 postseason games, Amendola caught 57 passes for 709 yards with six touchdowns. Patriots’ fans were ecstatic about the possibility of Amendola returning to New England because the Patriots need another reliable wideout aside from Julian Edelman.

Amendola sticks with Lions

However, the reunion won’t happen as Amendola reportedly signed a one-year deal to remain with the Detroit Lions, per a report by Peter Schrager of Fox Sports.

Schrager did not mention the value of the deal, but Amendola signed a one-year contract worth $4.5 million with the Lions last season. The 34-year-old Amendola caught 62 passes for 678 yards and a touchdown for the Lions last season.

A reunion with Brady is out of the equation for now, unless the veteran quarterback chooses the Lions as his next destination when he turns free agent on March 18. The Lions have yet to decide on whether to stick with Matthew Stafford or find another signal caller, whether from the free agent pool or the 2020 NFL Draft.

Earlier, various reports surfaced that the Lions were trying to trade Stafford and eyeing to get Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The rumors were later denied by Lions general manager, who called them “100 percent false.”

Patriots could boost tight end list via NFL Draft

The Patriots’ depth chart at tight end is shallow, with only Matt LaCosse, Ryan Izzo and veteran Ben Watson on the list.

Watson will turn unrestricted free agent on March 18 and could retire for the second time in his career. The Patriots struggled mightily at tight end with the retirement of Rob Gronkowski, who surprised the team when he announced that he will be hanging up his cleats after a nine-year stint. The Patriots can boost their tight end position via the 2020 NFL Draft, according to NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, per a report by Zack Cox of NESN.

Jeremiah said the Patriots could use the No. 23 pick to take Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet, who caught 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns in 2019.

Jeremiah said Kmet’s 6-foot-4 and 250-pound frame resembles Gronkowski. “He’s tough to tackle. He’s big and physical and strong, and he’s good in the run game. He can create some movement there and help you,” said Jeremiah. Other prospects for the Patriots include Adam Trautman of Dayton, Harrison Bryant of Florida Atlantic, Hunter Bryant of Washington, Charlie Taumoepeau of Portland State and Josiah Deguara of Cincinnati.