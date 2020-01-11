As different rumors swirl about veteran quarterback Tom Brady’s future with the New England Patriots as he turns free agent for the first time in his 20-year career in March, the veteran quarterback’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, posted a cryptic message on her Instagram that drew mixed reaction from the team’s fans. In her post, Bundchen said that they are going through intense times in our personal lives and in the world. The supermodel said everything that is happening now is trying to bring them inward and inspiring them to reflect, let go of judgment and whatever that holding them back.“Find compassion and forgiveness within yourself, think about your purpose,” said Bundchen, as she underscored the importance of putting your qualities to help those around you and join a cause that’s important to you.

She ended her message with a call “to open our hearts, spread peace, be kind, accept and respect others, ourselves and our planet” with the hashtag #lunareclipse.

Fans have different take on Bundchen’s post

While Bundchen did not mention Brady by name, many Patriots fans associated the supermodel’s post to her husband’s fate in New England. A certain @dianeurso commented, “This post makes me nervous for @patriots @tombrady please don’t go keep the band together for one more tour.” User @spritzzzdmv told Bundchen that “whatever TB12 decides to do, NE fans owe him nothing but deep respect, admiration and immeasurable gratitude!

Thank you TB12 for everything - you are truly the GOAT," referring to Brady’s status as the greatest of all time.

User @patsgirl said she’s “praying for y’all. And praying your hubby makes the right decision in his career! Us patriot fans love him and we hope he stays a patriot for life!” User @andrelrs told Gisele that “as long as you don’t move out of NE I will be fine.” User @brooksiegram commented “Thank you for clarifying where Tom will be playing next year this was helpful” while @kathynemes expressed her admiration for Bundchen’s family as she called on Brady to stay, calling him a “true patriot.” User @dannydrag called on Bundchen to tell Tommy to stay and help the Patriots win a seventh Super Bowl title.

Edelman to undergo surgery

Meanwhile, veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman had to endure various injuries to play 16 games in the regular season, including a separated AC joint in his left shoulder and knee injury.

According to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, Edelman plans to address these injuries through surgery in the offseason. Despite his injuries, Edelman recorded a career-best 1,117 yards and six touchdowns on 100 catches. Despite his outstanding performance, Edelman did not earn a spot in the Pro Bowl, but he won the Ed Block Courage Award, which was given to a player who inspires others with his courage and sportsmanship.