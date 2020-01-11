In his latest Instagram post, New England Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady recently thanked his team’s fans for their full support through thick and thin. At the same time, Brady partially addressed his future, saying he plans to continue playing as “I know I still have more to prove.” Many thought that his post was intended for the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick as they have to determine whether they would stick with the 42-year-old Brady as their starter next season or move on from him.

During his interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio on Saturday, Brady clarified that line, saying that he wants to prove something to himself as part of his motivation to push his body to the limits. During the interview, Brady said that sometimes the limits push back, obviously referring to his struggles this season. “I’ve experienced that, but I also think I’m inspired by so many people who push the limits,” said Brady, adding that he watched a lot of movies and documentaries of incredible human feats to inspire himself to exert all efforts to do the impossible.

Brady wants to prove critics wrong

The veteran quarterback also admitted that he’s at a certain point in his career where people think that what he’s trying to achieve is impossible. Brady said that he will continue to prove to himself that he can still lay it on the line and achieve the ultimate goal of winning his seventh Super Bowl trophy. As for what team is the question as Brady is set to turn unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in March. In an interview, Brady said that he’s facing an uncertain future but he doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon. He also hinted that he’s interested in staying with the Patriots, as he doesn’t envision himself playing for another team. The Patriots, for their part, have a chance to sign Brady between now and March 18. If the league’s new year begins on March 18, they would have to compete with other teams in vying for Brady’s services.

Brady won’t rush decision

However, Brady told Gray that he won’t rush his decision regarding his future, saying it is the least of his concern at this point where the Patriots just recently ended their season with a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Wild Card Weekend. Brady said he’s focused on decompressing his mind a little bit, resting his body and spending time with the people who have supported me over the last six months. Brady also reiterated his love for the game, and for the Patriots, but added that he doesn’t know how things would develop moving forward. “I am sure as the offseason progresses those things will take care of themselves,” said Brady. He added that speculation about his playing future is part of being a professional athlete, but he will allow these things to take care of themselves moving forward.