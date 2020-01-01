Fans of the Ohio State Buckeyes can rest well now that the fugitive, who threatened the team in 2018, has been arrested. Authorities arrested Daniel Lee Rippy in Livermore, California on Sunday, December 29. He faces a federal charge, in Ohio’s Southern District, for a threat in interstate communications.

Based on the indictment, Ripply allegedly sent the threatening message to the university on November 24, 2018. He wrote that he would be shooting and hurting the school’s students and the football team’s players.

The authorities have yet to establish a motive for the threat. On the same day that the message was sent, the Buckeyes were locked in a game with rival Michigan Wolverines. Ohio State overwhelmingly won that game 62-39. Rippy will soon be transported to Ohio. He could be facing a $250,000 fine, a maximum of five years in jail, and three years of supervised release.

Clemson's Travis Etienne also receives threats

Unfortunately, it seems that threats against college football players and their families are becoming more common.

Clemson University’s Travis Etienne also admitted that his family has received alarming threats. Donnetta Etienne, Travis' mother, has confirmed that her family has been receiving threats. With Travis preparing for his team's game against LSU for the College Football Playoff finals on January 13, one cannot help but think that there is a connection.

Etienne's family lives in Jennings, Louisiana. This small town is a little more than an hour away from LSU's Baton Rouge campus. Donnetta said that one of the threats said that they have a full day to leave Louisiana. While she understands how passionate LSU fans can be, she also admits that it was unnerving seeing messages like that.

Ohio State DB Shaun Wade's NFL decision

Apart from actual threats to their lives, Ohio State is also facing a less dangerous threat.

This time, the team’s strength is one that is going to be impacted. Reports say that cornerback Shaun Wade is considering jumping into the NFL Draft early. The sophomore is eligible because he was a red-shirt during his freshman year. It is said that Wade will be making his decision official on Saturday noon. The announcement will be live-streamed through the Lettermen Row.

If Wade decides to join the NFL Draft this year, his departure will be a huge blow to Ohio State. He is, after all, the no. 1 cornerback in college football. The Buckeyes will also lose the fourth member of its back-end this year as Jordan Fuller and Damon Arnette are set to graduate. Jeff Okudah, on the other hand, is also contemplating his entry into the NFL Draft. Let us know what you think about the whole scenario, put your comment in the comment section.

