New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady welcomed 2020 with a simple message his social media accounts. On his Instagram and Twitter accounts, Brady posted a photo of himself with his hands raised in celebration with the caption “2020, and still here. #LFG.” As expected, Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, showed love to her husband’s post by commenting three fist bump emojis while Hall of Famer and former teammate Randy Moss reacted with a fist bump emoji. Actor and Patriots fan Mark Wahlberg commented with a flexed bicep, fist bump and thumbs-up emojis to Brady’s post.

Even Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu showed his respect to Brady, commenting “keep going champ.”

Patriots to face Chiefs if they beat Titans

Brady and the Patriots could face the Chiefs as their next playoff assignment if they beat the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Game on Saturday at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots are 4.5-point favorite over the Titans in their first Wild Card Game since 2009. The turn of the year will be a welcome development for Brady as he tries to bury the memory of his struggles in 2019.

In the regular season, Brady threw for 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns with eight interceptions as he led the Patriots to a 12-4 mark. However, Brady’s 60.8 completion percentage was his lowest since posting 60.5 in 2013. The 42-year-old Brady’s rating of 88.0 was also his lowest since 2013.

Brady named to All-Decade squad

It was no surprise that Brady was named to CBS’s All-Decade squad together with three other Patriots. According to an article written by Sean Wagner-McGough, all but one voter picked Brady as the top quarterback from 2010 to 2019. Wagner-McGough said picking Brady was easy with his two regular-season MVP awards, two Super Bowl MVP honors, and two first-team All-Pro selections along with his three Super Bowl wins. Brady was joined by former Patriots -- wide receiver Antonio Brown, tight end Rob Gronkowski and nose tackle Vince Wilfork.

Recently, NFL.com named Brady to the All-Decade team as well and was selected by Sporting News as NFL Player of the Decade due to his many accomplishments in the past 10 years.

Also named to the team were Adrian Peterson (running back), Kyle Juszczyk (fullback), Julio Jones (wide receiver), Larry Fitzgerald (slot receiver), Joe Thomas (left tackle), Mike Iupati (left guard), Maurkice Pouncey (center), Marshal Yanda (right guard), Mitchell Schwartz (right tackle), Von Miller (edge), Khalil Mack (edge), Aaron Donald (interior defensive lineman), J.J. Watt (interior defensive lineman), Bobby Wagner (linebacker), Luke Kuechly (linebacker), Patrick Willis (linebacker), Richard Sherman (cornerback), Patrick Peterson (cornerback), Chris Harris (slot cornerback), Kam Chancellor (strong safety), Earl Thomas (free safety), Justin Tucker (kicker), Johnny Hekker (punter).