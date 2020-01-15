Amid the uncertainty of his future with the New England Patriots, veteran quarterback Tom Brady expressed love for his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and their daughter Vivi, who turned seven years old last month. Bundchen posted a photo of her kissing Vivi on the forehead with an emoji heart as a caption. The 42-year-old Brady then commented, “my two loves” which he followed with 21 heart emojis. As of this writing, the post has garnered almost 400,000 likes and has drawn almost 2,000 comments.

The veteran quarterback is known for expressing his love for his family on his social media accounts. When Vivi celebrated her 7th birthday last month, Brady posted a photo of her daughter playing with a personalized toy box that he gave her as a present. Brady accompanied the sweet photo with a warm message to her daughter, saying “Our sweet Girlie Girl turns 7. What a great year it has been. We love you Vivi.”

In his recent interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio, Brady said he’s spending more time with his family and loved ones as he decompresses from the Patriots’ disappointing season that ended with a 20-13 Wild Card loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Brady, who is set to turn free agent for the first time in his 20-year career, said he won’t rush his decision about his future, saying it’s not a priority to him at this point in time. Earlier, Brady said that will not retire in the offseason, but admitted that he’s facing an uncertain future when it comes to his tenure with the Patriots.

Fans react to Brady’s comment

Patriots fans took the opportunity to call on Brady to stay in New England through their comments on Gisele’s post while others welcomed the couple to Connecticut after they recently moved to their new home in Greenwich. User @liltombrady8 commented “please don't leave! I'm begging you!! Pats Nation loves you!! while @dmatt72 and @ chele_lynn_ both commented DON'T LEAVE THE PATS! User @lifebysierra called on Brady “pls don’t leave us king”.

User @cwhite2028 commented "welcome to Connecticut Tom!" Other fans commented that Brady is a lucky guy by having Bundchen as his wife and for raising a beautiful family. User @lilelichronicles told Brady “you are a truly blessed man.”

Brady cracks joke at Edelman’s expense

Recently, veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested in Beverly Hills and charged with vandalism for jumping onto the hood of a parked Mercedes Benz. Before he was arrested, Edelman was spotted with Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce and former Patriots teammate Danny Amendola. While Edelman remains silent about the incident, Brady cannot help but roast his close friend on his Instagram story.

In his Instagram story was a screenshot of which was posted by Lauren Campbell of New England Sports Network (NESN), Brady posted a photo of a TB12 electrolyte that he accompanied with a caption: “@edelman11 it sounds like you need some of this.” Brady and Edelman are known for their tight relationship so a joke like this is expected to be taken lightly by the veteran wide receiver.